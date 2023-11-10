Malaria Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ Malaria Treatment Market is expected to grow from USD 1,638.27 million in 2021 to USD 2,291.49 million in 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2028.

The malaria treatment market is growing due to the high prevalence of malaria in low-income countries and global malaria elimination programs initiated by international and national organizations. Furthermore, increasing number of launches of advanced diagnostic tools and increasing research activities to provide effective therapies are further driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as counterfeit antimalarial and resulting drug resistance are limiting the market growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria is an acute febrile illness caused by plasmodium parasites, which are transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Malaria is caused by five species of parasites in humans, and two of these species, Plasmodium falciparum and P. vivax, pose the greatest threat. P. falciparum is the deadliest and most widespread malaria parasite on the African continent. P. vivax is the dominant malaria parasite in most countries outside sub-Saharan Africa. According to the WHO World Malaria Report (WMR) 2020, 241 million cases of malaria were reported in 2020, compared to 227 million cases in 2019. The number of deaths caused by malaria reached 0.62 million in 2020, with an annual rate of increase of 69. 000 dead. While approximately two-thirds of these deaths (47,000) were due to disruptions to health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the remaining one-third of deaths (22,000) reflected a recent change in the methodology of the WHO to calculate malaria mortality (regardless of COVID-19 disruption). According to WHO, Africa continues to account for a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2020, 95% of global malaria cases and 96% of deaths were reported in Africa; ~80% of all malaria deaths are reported in children under 5 years old. Four African countries, Nigeria (31.9%), Democratic Republic of Congo (13.2%), United Republic of Tanzania (4.1%) and Mozambique (3.8%), they accounted for nearly half of all reported malaria-related deaths worldwide. . According to the LANCET Regional Health 2020, the burden of malaria is the highest among African countries (95%); P. falciparum is the cause of the majority of mortality in children under 5 (77%) worldwide, and in African countries this species accounts for 96% of all malaria deaths in children . Additionally, P. vivax was the causative agent in 2% (4.5 million) of all cases, mainly from Asia. According to WMR 2021, 2% of the global malaria burden is borne by Southeast Asia. falciparum is the cause of most deaths in children under 5 (77%) worldwide, and in African countries this species accounts for 96% of all malaria deaths in children. Additionally, P. vivax was the causative agent in 2% (4.5 million) of all cases, mainly from Asia. According to WMR 2021, 2% of the global malaria burden is borne by Southeast Asia. falciparum is the cause of most deaths in children under 5 (77%) worldwide, and in African countries this species accounts for 96% of all malaria deaths in children. Additionally, P. vivax was the causative agent in 2% (4.5 million) of all cases, mainly from Asia. According to WMR 2021, 2% of the global malaria burden is borne by Southeast Asia. falciparum is the cause of most deaths in children under 5 (77%) worldwide, and in African countries this species accounts for 96% of all malaria deaths in children. Additionally, P. vivax was the causative agent in 2% (4.5 million) of all cases, mainly from Asia. According to WMR 2021, 2% of the global malaria burden is borne by Southeast Asia. falciparum is the cause of most deaths in children under 5 (77%) worldwide, and in African countries this species accounts for 96% of all malaria deaths in children. Additionally, P. vivax was the causative agent in 2% (4.5 million) of all cases, mainly from Asia. According to WMR 2021, 2% of the global malaria burden is borne by Southeast Asia.

countries and India contributed to 83% of the estimated malaria cases and 82% of the malaria deaths in Southeast Asia in 2020. Thus, the increasing prevalence of malaria in different regions of the world is driving the growth of the market of the treatment of malaria.

Information based on processing

The malaria treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment into prescription drugs, vaccines, diagnostic tests and others. Prescription drugs are further segmented into chloroquine phosphate, artemisinin combination therapies (ACTS), atovaquone-proguanil, quinine sulfate (qualaquin) with doxycycline, primaquine phosphate and others. The diagnostic testing segment held the largest market share with US$685.69 million in 2021.

Information based on drug type

Malaria treatment market is split by drug type into branded and generic. The generic segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021; however, the branded segment is expected to show a higher CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Path to administration-based information

Based on the route of administration, the malaria treatment market is divided into oral, parenteral and intravenous administration. The oral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021; however, the intravenous and parenteral segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Information based on distribution channel

Based on distribution channels, the malaria treatment market is segmented into direct tendering, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. The direct auction segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021; however, the online pharmacy segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

End-user based information

Based on drug type, the malaria treatment market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, home care, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021; however, the specialty clinic segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

