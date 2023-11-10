Pipe Relining Market Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “ Pipe Relining Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution Type and End User”, the market was valued at US$8,162.86 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $11,236.02 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The pipeline relining market is witnessing steady business growth opportunities owing to the increasing number of aging pipeline infrastructures in various industrial sectors. The presence of aging pipelines in end-user industries, such as oil, gas, chemical, municipal, and commercial industries is contributing significantly to the growth of the market. The oil and gas industry, with its vast network of pipelines, requires ongoing maintenance and repair activities to ensure uninterrupted operation among commercial, industrial and residential end users.

The pipe relining market is divided into different types of solutions including drawn-in-place, hardened-in-place (CIPP) pipe, pipe lining and pipe bursting. The hardened-in-place pipe (CIPP) segment dominated the market in 2020, and it is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The CIPP segment is further categorized into two types of repairs: patch or spot repair and liner or longer repair. CIPP technology is an effective solution for repairing sections of sewer lines that are still in fair condition but require additional strength. This technology is particularly useful for larger diameter sewer lines and underground drains, which are expensive to access and have fewer connections. Therefore, the CIPP segment is expected to grow over the forecast period.

The pipe relining market is categorized into various end users including oil & gas, chemical, municipal, and others. Among these, the oil and gas segment held a major market share in 2020. The oil and gas industry is highly dependent on pipelines for transportation and distribution, making it the largest user of pipelines globally. However, transporting gas through pipelines faces specific challenges such as electrochemical reactions leading to pipeline erosion and the possibility of catastrophic damage in the event of a failure. Hence, the oil and gas segment is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for the pipe relining market over the forecast period.

In 2020, North America dominated the pipe relining market with the largest market share. Gases, liquids and petroleum products are transported from production to refineries, consumers and manufacturers in North America primarily by pipeline. Most of the region’s pipelines are buried underground, with only the pumping stations visible above the surface. Additionally, water and wastewater infrastructure in North America is overseen by several governing bodies. The region has a robust infrastructure sector, with companies constantly striving to discover and implement new technologies to improve operational efficiency.

The Asia-Pacific region is the second largest market for pipe relining, with significant growth potential due to the presence of rapidly developing countries like India, Japan, and China. The region’s large population has led to an increase in energy demand, which is a major driver of pipeline infrastructure growth. The harsh climatic conditions of the region can have a significant impact on pipelines, leading to faults over time. Hence, there is an increasing demand for pipe relining to repair these pipelines in-house, and this demand is expected to increase over the forecast period.

The pipe relining market in Europe is poised for growth, driven by aging sewerage and wastewater treatment infrastructure and growing demand for pipe restoration and repair. Moreover, with the easing of containment measures in 2021 and the resumption of trading activities, the market has experienced a new dynamic of growth.

Advanced Trenchless Inc., Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) LLC, Roto-Rooter Group Inc., Silverlining Holding Corporation, Nu Flow Corporate, Perma-Liner Industries LLC, RPB Inc. , Specialized Pipe Technologies, Pipe Restoration Solutions et Aegion Corporation.

The Pipe Relining market size has been determined using a combination of primary and secondary research methods. The research process began with extensive secondary research, involving both internal and external sources, to gather qualitative and quantitative information about the market. In addition, several primary interviews were conducted with industry experts, including vice presidents, business development managers, business information managers, national sales managers and external consultants such as experts in valuation, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the pipe relining market.

