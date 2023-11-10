Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Current Research, Growth and Forecast of the Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Discs Market 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “The Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Size is Expected to Grow from US$1,621.66 Million in 2022 to US$4,375.29 Million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the cases of cervical injuries and the increase in the aging of the population. However, the high cost of cervical intervertebral disc surgeries is hampering the growth of the artificial cervical intervertebral disc market.

The aging process affects the cervical spine, neck, shoulders, upper back and arms. Cervical spondylosis is a term for age-related wear and tear on the spinal discs in the neck; the condition worsens with age. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, more than 85% of people over the age of 60 are affected by cervical spondylosis. With age, the vertebral discs which serve as shock absorbers gradually dry up and affect the resistance of the discs. According to the fact sheet, the number of Americans 65 and older in 2018 is expected to double from 52 million to 95 million by 2060. Age groups 65 and older are also expected to increase by 16%. at 23%. Additionally, according to the Later Life in the UK 2019 – Age UK report, around 12 million (11,989,322) people aged 65 and over in the UK, of whom 5.4 million are aged 75 and over and 1.6 million are aged 85. Additionally, Japan is another aging country and is referred to as a “super-aging” society, with 28.7% of its population aged 65 and over. Therefore, the increasing aging of the population is likely to increase the demand for artificial cervical intervertebral discs.

Companies in the Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Discs market are conducting numerous research and development activities to introduce innovative products. New replacement therapies allow the adoption of advanced technologies, enhancing the results of the procedures. For example, in April 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the NuVasive Simplify cervical artificial disc for cervical bilevel total disc replacement (cTDR). Additionally, in August 2020, Orthofix Medical Inc., a global medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal products and therapies, received US FDA clearance for its M6-C artificial cervical disc. The M6-C artificial cervical disc, a new generation artificial disc, It is developed to replace an intervertebral disc damaged by cervical disc degeneration, further restoring physiological spinal motion. Additionally, in May 2018, Zimmer Biomet received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for its Mobi-C Cervical Disc for cTDR. The Mobi-C is the first cervical disc prosthesis approved by the US FDA to reconstruct a cervical disc at one and two levels (C3-C7). These strong developments are reshaping the market for artificial cervical intervertebral discs. Japan Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for its Mobi-C cervical disc for cTDR. The Mobi-C is the first cervical disc prosthesis approved by the US FDA to reconstruct a cervical disc at one and two levels (C3-C7). These strong developments are reshaping the market for artificial cervical intervertebral discs. Japan Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for its Mobi-C cervical disc for cTDR. The Mobi-C is the first cervical disc prosthesis approved by the US FDA to reconstruct a cervical disc at one and two levels (C3-C7). These strong developments are reshaping the market for artificial cervical intervertebral discs.

With rising manufacturing costs, medical device makers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. Emerging markets in developing economies are key to providing better and more lucrative growth opportunities for key players to expand their business and geographic reach. The treatment of orthopedic conditions has been simplified with the help of advanced medical technologies. Minimally invasive surgeries, such as artificial cervical intervertebral disc replacement surgery, have reduced the use of high-dose drugs. The adoption of these orthopedic surgeries is likely to increase in emerging regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. These regions are investing more in the health sector and aggressively raising awareness for minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries. Rising healthcare spending in economies like India, China and the United Arab Emirates is creating remarkable opportunities. These countries are experiencing an increase in the adult and geriatric population. Therefore, the incidence of orthopedic conditions is likely to increase. Moreover, there is an increase in the number of startups operating in healthcare sectors in India, China, etc. Also, the availability of technologically advanced infrastructure is likely to boost local players in manufacturing advanced orthopedic products. Hence, the developing country market is expected to show high growth potential. the incidence of orthopedic conditions is likely to increase. Moreover, there is an increase in the number of startups operating in healthcare sectors in India, China, etc. Also, the availability of technologically advanced infrastructure is likely to boost local players in manufacturing advanced orthopedic products. Hence, the developing country market is expected to show high growth potential. the incidence of orthopedic conditions is likely to increase. Moreover, there is an increase in the number of startups operating in healthcare sectors in India, China, etc. Also, the availability of technologically advanced infrastructure is likely to boost local players in manufacturing advanced orthopedic products. SO,

End User Perspectives

The artificial cervical intervertebral disc market is segmented on the basis of material and end-user. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, and others. In 2022, the hospital segment is expected to occupy the largest share of the market. The hospital offers care facilities thanks to specialized scientific teams. Various medical research teams are constantly working on introducing innovative technologies related to treatment methods in the medical field. Most surgeries are performed in hospitals, due to the ongoing care and monitoring of patients. Besides,

However, the outpatient surgery center is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.5% during the period 2022-2028. An Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC), also known as an Ambulatory Care Center, is a health care facility that provides outpatient services such as diagnostic, treatment, consultation, and interventional services. They offer a wide range of medical services such as laboratory services, imaging modalities, observation beds, and many more. CHWs offer cost-effective services and a less stressful hands-on environment than many hospitals. Patients at outpatient surgical centers typically opt for a one-day procedure, undergo surgery in an advanced operating room and recover under the care of highly trained medical professionals. without having to enter the hospital. Therefore, through high-quality care, cost-effective treatment prices,

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Medical Device Industry Association of India, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, German Arthroplasty Registry and Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices are among the primary and secondary sources referred to during the preparation of the report on the artificial cervical prosthesis. intervertebral disc market.

