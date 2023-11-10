Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Size, Latest Updates & Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Size is Expected to Grow from US$2,116.3 Million in 2021 to US$6,162.8 Million by 2028; The anti-money laundering software market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% between 2022 and 2028.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) software is implemented to meet the legal requirements of financial institutions to prevent and report money laundering activities. The increase in online transactions and growing concerns about fraudulent transactions have fueled the adoption of these software solutions. Furthermore, favorable government regulations, growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, and rising developments in the FinTech sector are driving the growth of the anti-money laundering software market to a large extent. However, the growing complexities are significantly hampering the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development of digital technologies. Due to political restrictions around the world, they have all relied on digital platforms to meet their daily needs. The most common application is for digital payments. Digital wallets, often referred to as e-wallets, are becoming increasingly popular. As a result of this transition, the likelihood of illegal monetary transactions has increased. The FATF has warned banks against illegal monetary transactions. As a result, the demand for anti-money laundering software has increased, and this factor has had a significant impact on the growth of the anti-money laundering software market. the likelihood of illegal monetary transactions has increased. The FATF has warned banks against illegal monetary transactions. Consequently, the demand for anti-money laundering software has increased, and this factor has had a significant impact on the growth of the anti-money laundering software market. the likelihood of illegal monetary transactions has increased. The FATF has warned banks against illegal monetary transactions. As a result, the demand for anti-money laundering software has increased, and this factor has had a significant impact on the growth of the anti-money laundering software market.and this factor has had a significant impact on the growth of the anti-money laundering software market .and this factor has had a significant impact on the growth of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market. the likelihood of illegal monetary transactions has increased. The FATF has warned banks against illegal monetary transactions. As a result, the demand for anti-money laundering software has increased, and this factor has had a significant impact on the growth of the anti-money laundering software market.and this factor has had a significant impact on the growth of the anti-money laundering software market .and this factor has had a significant impact on the growth of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market. the likelihood of illegal monetary transactions has increased. The FATF has warned banks against illegal monetary transactions. As a result, the demand for anti-money laundering software has increased, and this factor has had a significant impact on the growth of the anti-money laundering software market.and this factor has had a significant impact on the growth of the anti-money laundering software market .and this factor has had a significant impact on the growth of the Anti-Money Laundering Software market.

Various product launch strategies implemented by companies are driving the Anti-Money Laundering Software market. For example, in September 2020, NASDAQ, Inc. launched AI-based technology to help commercial and retail banks automate AML investigations. The recently released technology can allow banks and other financial institutions to investigate alerts faster and more cost-effectively, weakening money laundering cases generated by banking transaction monitoring systems. In June 2020, FIS collaborated with FICO, a credit reporting company, to introduce new anti-money laundering software in response to the increased flow of dirty money amid the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Managing compliance teams and thousands of people working remotely has been a critical responsibility for compliance managers during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this crisis, the protection of financial institutions extends beyond physical boundaries. Therefore, a remote and digital infrastructure is needed to meet security and compliance requirements. Artificial Intelligence (AI), on the other hand, can help organizations deal with various issues arising from increased digitalization. This can reduce the need for human intervention, especially in anti-money laundering circumstances. Although AI can never completely replace humans, it can help reduce the need for human approval.

The Anti-Money Laundering Software market is segmented into component, implementation, product, and end user. Anti-money laundering software market analysis by component, the market is segmented into software and services. In terms of implementation, the global anti-money laundering software market is categorized into on-premises and cloud-based. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Analysis By product, the global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market is categorized into Transaction Monitoring, Compliance Management, Foreign Exchange Transaction Reporting and Customer Identity Management . In terms of end-user, the anti-money laundering software market is segmented into healthcare, retail, BFSI, IT & telecommunications, government, and others.

The overall Anti-Money Laundering Software market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources. Extensive secondary research was conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights related to the market. The process also serves to obtain Anti-Money Laundering Software Market overview and forecast for all segments. Additionally, several primary interviews with industry participants were conducted to validate the data and gain additional analytical insights. Industry experts involved in this process include Vice Presidents, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers,

