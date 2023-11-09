North America AIOps Platform Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021-2028)

North America AIOps Platform Market was valued at US$ 1,238.17 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8,810.61 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 32.4% from 2021 to 2028.

In dynamic, elastic contexts, traditional ways of controlling IT complexity—offline, manual activities requiring human intervention—do not even operate. It is no longer possible to track and manage this complexity by manual, human monitoring. For years, ITOps has exceeded human scale, and the situation is only getting worse. Organizations want their critical applications to be available and operate well. They are also seeking a highly automated setup, that makes it easier to make clear decisions about new product development by leveraging classified data. Hence, the introduction of the AIOps platform has catered to these demands. AIOps platforms consolidate all applications and infrastructure operations into a single management portal with a dashboard view. Studies claim that AIOps can automatically perform 90% of the operative tasks, and human interaction is required only for 10% of tasks. Hence, the growing digital data, coupled with premium support offered by the AIOps platform, is driving the AIOps platform market.

AppDynamics

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus

Moogsoft Inc.

Resolve Systems, LLC

Splunk, Inc.

Competition may be a major subject in any marketing research analysis. This is a report provided with the help of the competitive analysis provided the players can simply study key strategies adopted by leading players in the North America AIOps Platform market till 2028. Major and emerging players of the market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, product portfolio, revenue, sales growth, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their top competitors within the market.

The North America AIOps platform market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, vertical, and country. Based on component, the North America AIOps platform market is segmented into platform and services.

The platform segment dominated the market in 2020, and the same segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Based on deployment, the North America AIOps platform market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

The cloud segment dominated the market in 2020, and the same segment is anticipated to grow faster during the forecast period. Based on organization size, the North America AIOps platform market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020, and the SMEs segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Based on vertical, the North America AIOps platform market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, government, and others.

North America AIOps Platform Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. Complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market research and vendor landscape in additionally to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

