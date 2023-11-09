North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Extensive Industry Analysis, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Investment OpportunitiesTop Manufacturers Till Forecast 2028

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market was valued at US$ 88.74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 257.53 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are major economies in North America. With the growing number of internet users, the demand for digital advertising is increasing due to several digital platforms for advertisement. Digital advertising is now more sophisticated, personalized, and relevant. Consumers spend more time online than ever before, and digital advertising offers an ideal way to reach multi-device and multi-channel consumers. Marketers are also able to target consumers with laser-focused precision as never before. Brands are no longer limited to just demographics and firmographics but can target the exact audience most likely to purchase based on thousands of lifestyle, personality, behaviors, and purchase intent segmentation variables. Mobile is the main driver of growth in digital advertisement nowadays, accounting for over 70% of digital and more than one-quarter of total media outlays, according to the V12 website data. Furthermore, Americans spend over 10 hours a day on screens, and about five of those hours are spent on their smartphones.

Get a Sample Copy of Report, Click Here:

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00027956

The North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools market following are the manufacturers cover –

AppsFlyer Ltd.

Adjust GmbH

Branch Metrics, Inc.

Interceptd (App Samurai Inc.)

Perform[cb], LLC

Scalarr Inc.

Singular Labs, Inc.

The leading players of the North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and helpful guide to shaping your business growth.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Segmentation

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market – By Type

Website

Mobile

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market – By End User

E Commerce

Travel

Finance

Gaming

Others

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

This analysis report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the subject. This analysis report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks within the North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools market.

Get Full North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Report :https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-ad-fraud-detection-tools-market

Table of Contents: North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market 2021 – 2028

Chapter 1: Overview of North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Purchase a Copy of this North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market 2021 – 2028 research report at:

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00027956

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

Note: This report may be customized to suit your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team so you can get a report tailored to your needs.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact Us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Contact person: Ankit Mathur

Email: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Phone: +16467917070