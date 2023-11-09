North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market 2021 Future Growth, COVID 19 Impact, Manufacturers, DemandsRevenue Report scrutinized in the new analysis Till Forecast 2028

North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market was valued at US$ 205.24 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 292.28 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The North America acetaminophen reagents market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the North America acetaminophen reagents market in 2020. The US is the largest market for acetaminophen reagents at a global level. The market’s growth is attributed to increasing adoption of acetaminophen testing and product penetration. In addition, the growing incidences of overdose of acetaminophen and various risks associated with that have led to the growth of the market indirectly as the testing calls for new and advanced regents. According to the journal of hepatology, in the United States alone, acetaminophen overdose results in roughly 500 deaths per year, as well as close to 10,000 hospitalizations and 50,000 emergency room visits due to the same reasons. Moreover, the country has well-developed healthcare facility centers equipped with highly advanced equipment and instruments. In addition, few companies are engaged in developing the reagents to check the toxicity of acetaminophen. For instance, Sekisui’s Diagnostic Acetaminophen-L3K assay is used for quantitative measurement of acetaminophen to check its overdose toxicity. Thus, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market 2021 – 2028 Report Are:

Abbott



American Screening Corporation, Inc.



Beckman Coulter, Inc.



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



Biorbyt Ltd.



EKF Diagnostics



Randox Laboratories, Ltd.



Sekisui Diagnostics



Siemens Healthineers AG



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market Segmentation

North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market – By Product

Antibody/Substrate Reagent

Enzyme Reagent

Acetaminophen Antiserum

Acetaminophen Fluorescein Tracer

Pretreatment Solution

North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market – By Application

Enzymatic Assays

Immunoassay

North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

POC Testing

Forensic Laboratories

Others

The North America Acetaminophen Reagents Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

