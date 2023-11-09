North America Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Demand, Trends Till Forecast 2028

North America Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market was valued at US$ 123.20 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 196.62 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

An artificial cornea implant is a surgery to eliminate all or part of a damaged cornea and replace it with healthy donor tissue. But, currently, there shortage of cornea donors worldwide, and eye and tissue banking is also not carrying in many countries. Meanwhile, there is always the possibility that the human eye will reject the transplantation, which can cause infection or lack of vision. Cornea Implant is usually performed under certain conditions such as keratoconus, degenerative disease, or other. The artificial cornea tissue can be made up of polymer plastic such as silica material. Artificial cornea implant is of two types, i.e., synthetic cornea implant and biosynthetic cornea implant.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market 2021 – 2028 Report Are:

AJL OPHTHALMIC S.A

ADVANCING SIGHT NETWORK

CORNEA BIOSCIENCES, INC

KERAMED, INC

EyeYon Medical

Florida Lions Eye Bank

CorneaGen

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL CORNEA AND CORNEAL IMPLANT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Human Cornea

Artificial Cornea

By Transplant Type

Penetrating Keratoplasty

Endothelial Keratoplasty

Others

By Disease Indication

Fuchs’ Dystrophy

Keratoconus

Fungal Keratitis

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and ASCs

Others

The North America Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

