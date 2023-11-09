North America Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021-2028)

North America Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market was valued at US$ 643.99 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 876.29 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing number of airports and increase in tourist count and passenger traffic are boosting the demand for airport X-ray screening systems to ensure optimum security amid high passenger inflow. However, inadequate information, privacy concerns, and health concerns hamper the North America airport x-ray security screening system market growth.Governments across the world are striving to bring advancements in the aviation sector and associated industries. Growing investments in the construction of newer airports and expansion of existing ones encourage the adoption of enhanced security solutions for better operations. The surge in security breaches at airports is generating a substantial demand for high-tech security solutions such as baggage scanners and passenger scanners. This is catalyzing the airport x-ray security screening market. In addition, numerous governments are heavily emphasizing the construction of newer airports to cater to the growing volume of air travel passengers.

ADANI GROUP

Nuctech Company Limited

OSI Systems, Inc

Leidos

Astrophysics Inc.

VOTI Detection Inc.

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Pexray Oy

The leading players of the North America Airport X-Ray Security Screening System industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America Airport X-Ray Security Screening System players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and helpful guide to shaping your business growth.

By Component

Solutions

Services

Baggage Screening

People Screening

This analysis report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary.

