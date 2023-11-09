North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021-2028)

North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market was valued at US$ 546.51 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,033.86 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

Online sales in the US and Canada are constantly mounting and reflecting an unstoppable attitude toward its growth over the next decade. In the region, the US has a highly skilled workforce in the retail & consumer goods products arena. As per the International Trade Administration (ITA), in 2019, the consumer goods market in the US was the largest in the globe, registering US$ 635 billion. Since the market in the US is broad and open, the consumer is receptive to both domestic and imported brands. With the strong APS software, the retail & consumer goods industry can enhance the synchronization of the manufacturing processes by gaining insights, which enables them to improve further and surge utilization, thus reducing wastage. According to the Centre for Environment and Development (CED), the food & beverage industry in the US plays a crucial role in the economy, accounting for ~5% of the GDP, 10% of the total US employment, and 10% of the consumers’ disposable personal income (DPI). In 2017, the industry had total sales of US$ 1.4 trillion, and it meets the growing needs of 320 million American consumers and other consumers overseas by handling food supplies.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market 2020 – 2027 Report Are:

ACUMATICA, INC



ASPROVA CORPORATION



CYBERTEC



Dassault Systèmes SE



GLOBAL SHOP SOLUTIONS



INFORM SOFTWARE



PLEX SYSTEMS



Siemens AG



THE ACCESS GROUP

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market – By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market – By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market – By Industry

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences

Retail & Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Others

The North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market 2020 – 2027 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

Reason to buy this report:

• Understand the Current and future of the North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market in both Established and rising markets.

• The report enlightens the massive patterns, causes, and impact factors globally and regionally.

• The latest developments within the North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software market and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods.

• It looks into vital developments like extensions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions on the horizon.

• Analysis the market’s potential, preferred position, opportunity, difficulty, restrictions, and hazards on a world and regional level.

