Smart Hospitals Bed Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast year 2030

The Smart Hospitals Bed Market size is expected to reach US$ 1,49711 million by 2030 from US$ 526.28 million in 2022; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 14.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Automation has led to a reduced dependency on human workforces in many industries. Adopting technologically advanced products has impacted ~90% of the work performed daily by individuals. Technological advancements have abundantly benefitted the healthcare sector, and numerous hi-tech medical devices with embedded control functions are now available for the efficient operation of this sector. Technologically advanced smart beds have become a part of hospitals, nursing care facilities, specialized clinics, and home care facilities. These beds are offered with all essential specifications that enable efficient operations of healthcare providers or caregivers. They enable faster recovery of patients by making the necessary movements hassle-free. These beds are also equipped with monitoring systems that can be used to send alerts to nurses. Companies offer smart beds with communication systems that connect directly to nursing departments. Streamlined communications allow nurses to remotely monitor patient conditions and vital functions. In addition, smart beds are now combined with sensors that can be remotely operated.

Analysis of the Top Market Players:

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc Stryker Corp Braun SE Arjo AB Invacare Corp Paramount Bed Co Ltd Linet Spl Malvestio SpA Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG Umano Medical Inc.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Patient Weight

Less Than 70 Lb

70–150 Lb

150–400 Lb

400–500 Lb

Greater Than 500 Lb

Offering

Products & Accessories

Software & Solutions

Application

Fall Prevention

Pressure Injury Prevention

Patient Deterioration & Monitoring

End User

Hospitals

Clinics & Nursing Homes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Laboratories

Long Term Care Centers

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South & Central America

The latest innovations or upgrades in products encourage healthcare facilities to adopt new technologies. Governments are putting efforts into enhancing their healthcare infrastructure by providing funds to build hospitals that are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. A few of the latest developments by governments and companies in the smart hospital beds market are mentioned below.

In February 2023, Stryker launched SmartMedic, the first ICU bed upgrade platform introduced in India, to enhance patient care and caregivers’ safety.

In August 2022, Dozee partnered with Midmark India, one of the largest hospital bed manufacturers in South Asia, and launched a connected bed platform for non-ICU settings. The AI-powered contactless sensor from Dozee is integrated into the bed and is placed under the mattress to detect a patient’s vital signs, including heart and respiration rates, temperature, oxygen saturation, and electrocardiogram (ECG).

In February 2021, Hillrom acquired contact-free continuous monitoring technology from EarlySense at a value of US$ 30 million to strengthen its Centrella Smart+Bed designed to monitor heart and respiratory rates that are above 100 units per minute. The enablement by EarlySense technology allows Centrella Smart beds to send potential alerts to clinicians about the deterioration of patients’ health.

In October 2020, the President of the UK confirmed to provide funding to 40 hospitals under the Health Infrastructure Plan (HIP) in the country. The President assigned funds of US$ 3 billion (£3.7 billion) for the first 40 hospitals to be built by 2030. In addition, 8 more schemes were committed to funding 48 hospitals by 2030.

In October 2020, Stryker launched its ProCurity, a fully wireless hospital bed. ProCurity is a smart bed designed ergonomically with a height of 11.5 inches to prevent or reduce in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels. The beds have easy-to-use touchscreens and bed monitoring systems. The ProCurity smart beds are meant to improve the safety of patients, enhance the work efficiency of nursing staff, and lower the operating costs of hospitals. In February 2021, Stryker launched the safe, smart, and scalable ProCuity Bed Series, which is made available in 70 countries worldwide.

Increasing Advancement in Robotic Hospital Bed Provides New Opportunities for the Smart Hospital Bed Market

Researchers are working on developing hospital beds incorporated with robotics. According to an April 2020 press release by the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence GmbH (DFKI GmbH), the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF) provided US$ 1.7 million (1.8 million euros) in funds to develop robotic systems and sensor solutions for hospital beds under the project AdaMeKoR, initiated by Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe humanitarian organization in March 2020. The University of Osnabrueck, the University of Oldenburg, and the DFKI are collaboratively working on different components of robotic beds to ease the work for nursing staff and patients as part of this project.

Departments such as the Robotics Innovation Center and the Cyber-Physical Systems research departments of the DFKI GmbH have also participated in AdaMeKoR, which aims to overcome challenges posed by the shortage of staff and the strains on medical workers in Germany. Besides the staff shortage, the government aims to improve the nursing staff’s physical health by reducing illness among them, which would subsequently decrease sick leaves and occupational disabilities. The research participants of the AdaMeKoR project also intend to develop a robotic arm for transferring patients from one place to another and sensors for analyzing the posture of nursing staff. They are also looking forward to developing a joystick for people with limited mobility and the robotic transfer of patients from bed to a wheelchair. Thus, government initiatives to support the ongoing development of robotic hospital beds are likely to provide significant opportunities for the smart hospital beds market growth in the future.

