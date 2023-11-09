Parcel Sortation System Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth technologies, Demands and Forecast till 2030

The Parcel Sortation System Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.34 billion in 2022 to US$ 4.07 billion by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022 to 2030.

The global manufacturing industry is expanding with a healthy pace as more and newer regions are investing to adopt manufacturing plants in their localities. The expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements in order to enhance the plant productivity, maintain edge with the customers and gain a competitive advantage.

The expansion in the manufacturing industry is mainly driven by the economic growth worldwide. The technological revolution in the factories has been encouraging the manufacturing industries to further invest into emerging technologies to enhance their respective productivity and production cycles. Thus, the strong expansion in the manufacturing industry is likely to drive the demand for parcel sortation systems globally.

Analysis of the Top Market Players:

Bastian Solutions, LLC Daifuku Co., Ltd. Dematic Honeywell International Inc Murata Machinery, Ltd Interroll Group BEUMER GROUP Viastore systems Vanderlande Industries B.V. Siemens Logistics GmbH

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Type

Pop-Up Sorters

Shoe Sorters

Cross Belt Sorters

Tilt Tray Sorters

Pushtray

Application

Logistics Industry

E-Commerce Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Post And Parcel Services

Airports

Pharmaceutical Industry

Asia Pacific region consists of many developing countries which are witnessing a high growth in their manufacturing sector. China has been evolving into a high-skilled manufacturing hub; however, other developing countries such as India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam are also attracting FDI companies that have been planning to relocate their low to medium skilled manufacturing facilities to neighboring countries that are offering low labor cost and high skilled labor forces. Further, the governments of such countries are making developments to improve their respective investment ideas. Although, challenges including lack of skilled labor, low productivity, and developed infrastructure scarcity are few of the restraints that are required to be addressed to strengthen their position as a key manufacturing hub in the Asia Pacific region, which fuel the adoption of robots and foster the parcel sortation system market growth.

Emerging countries in APAC region are growing at an exponential rate as a result of favorable FDI rules, government incentives, and market participants’ online initiatives. For example, in India, 100% FDI in B2B e-commerce is permitted through the automatic method, providing abundant growth potential for e-commerce businesses. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial industrial growth, including the logistics industry, which will boost the demand for parcel sorting systems and fuels the APAC parcel sortation system market share. In addition, rapidly growing e-commerce in APAC, aided by rising consumer disposable income, leads to increased demand for luxury goods and services. This is driving the parcel sortation system market in the region. Also, the logistics industry is adopting advanced logistics solutions to deliver parcels promptly. The expanding logistics, including the distribution sector, and the rising need for sorting systems at airports are compelling owners to deploy parcel sortation systems, boosting the APAC parcel sortation system market growth.

Europe has largest parcel sortation system market share in 2022. The European region comprises of several major manufacturing industries such as aerospace, machinery & equipment, automotive, ship building, military vehicles, and others. The Automotive industry of Europe region is considered to be one of the crucial industries as it significantly contributes to the region’s GDP. Europe is one of the leading producers of motor vehicles. Also, the presence of several premium automotive manufacturers in Europe is another major factor driving the growth of parcel sortation systems across the manufacturing facilities. Vehicle manufacturing industry is a strategic industry, which produces around 19.2 million cars, vans, buses and trucks per year. Further, more than 300 vehicle assembly and manufacturing facilities are located across 26 countries in the European region. Thus, a strong manufacturing industry contributes to the demand for collaborative robots and fuels the parcel sortation system market growth.

Further, a project named as ‘VALERI’, “Validation of Advanced, Collaborative Robots for Industrial Applications” that is coordinated by the Fraunhofer Institute for Factory Operation and Automation (IFF) in Germany along with industrial partners, FACC, IDPSA, Airbus DS, and KUKA Laboratories GmbH, as well as research partners PRODINTEC and Profactor GmbH; is supporting adoption of collaborative robots and fuel its market growth.

