Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Types and Applications, Outlook, Industry Drivers, Ongoing Trends, Future Demand, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast 2030

The Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market size is expected to reach US$ 36.8 billion by 2030 from 19.1 billion in 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Natural refrigerants are being adopted for their environmental benefits, energy efficiency, and regulatory compliance. CO2 (carbon dioxide) and NH3 (ammonia)-based systems are considered natural refrigerants with low Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to synthetic refrigerants such as HFCs. As environmental regulations become strict, industries are adopting more environmentally friendly solutions to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with regulations such as the Montreal Protocol. CO2 and NH3-based systems are known for their excellent thermodynamic properties, thereby offering high energy efficiency. These systems can operate effectively across a wide range of temperatures, making them suitable for various industrial applications, such as cold storage, food processing, and petrochemical industries. Also, CO2 and NH3 have good heat transfer properties, enabling them to achieve effective cooling and freezing processes. The use of properly designed and maintained systems with these refrigerants can offer safe operation.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Type

Mechanical-Compression Refrigeration Systems

Evaporative Cooling

Absorption

Thermoelectric

Refrigerant Type

Ammonia–R717

Carbon Dioxide (CO2)–R744

Hydrocarbons–HCs

Application

Food And Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Chemical And Petrochemical

District Cooling

Data Centres

Electricity Production

The North American industrial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is estimated to hold the largest industrial refrigeration equipment market share during the forecast period. In North America, various industries are using natural refrigerants with a low global warming potential, such as Opteon XL20 (R-454 C), Opteon XL40 (R-454A), and Opteon XL10 (R-1234yf). In November 2022, The Chemours Company—a global chemical company with a market-leading position in titanium technologies, thermal and specialized solutions, and advanced performance materials—announced a partnership with Bohn de Mexico, an industrial and commercial refrigeration manufacturing company with a presence in South America.

As per this partnership, Bohn de Mexico will use Opteon XL20 (R-454 C), Opteon XL40 (R-454A), and Opteon XL10 (R-1234yf) for its new range of BOHN Ecoflex condensing units. These refrigerants are non-ozone depleting (ODP) and have low global warming potential (GWP). In the North America food & beverages sector, various companies use CO2 industrial refrigeration systems, contributing to the industrial refrigeration equipment market growth in North America. In February 2023, Frigus Bohn de Mexico, a manufacturer of industrial refrigeration equipment and systems in Mexico, supplied a large custom combined ammonia (R717) and CO2 (R744) HVAC&R system to a food production facility in Mexico.

Moreover, several industrial refrigeration systems manufacturers in Canada are expanding their presence through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in June 2023, Johnson Controls International Plc acquired M&M Carnot, a leading provider of natural refrigeration solutions with ultra-low global warming potential (GWP). M&M Carnot helps Johnson Controls International Plc’s customers meet their sustainability goals while meeting and exceeding environmental regulations. M&M Carnot will add to the growing portfolio of Johnson Controls International Plc’s industrial refrigeration equipment. M&M Carnot helps grow Johnson Controls International Plc’s industrial refrigeration equipment market share in Annapolis, Maryland, Trois Rivières, and Quebec.

Based on end user, the industrial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment held the largest share in the industrial refrigeration equipment market. Buildings with commercial HVAC systems have interconnected systems that deliver heating, ventilation, and cooling to specific floors or other parts of the building. Heat pumps are frequently a part of commercial HVAC systems and are used to heat water or air. Water source heat pumps are equipped with pipes that distribute water throughout the structure. Although they could be on the ground, roof top units are normally on the building’s roof. They work to supply the facility with the conditioned air. Cool water is produced by chillers and supplied through pipes to air cooling coils. There are two types of heaters used in commercial HVAC systems: furnaces that burn fuel to heat the air within the building and radiant heaters that use infrared radiation to heat the air.

Based on application, the industrial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into district cooling, electricity production, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, data centers, and others. The food and beverages segment held the largest share in the industrial refrigeration equipment market. A cold chain infrastructure is a highly essential part of the food & beverages industry as cooling is necessary for preserving products and avoiding possible microbiological contamination. Each product has its optimal conditions for storage and preservation.

Temperature is one of the most important parameters in the preparation process to ensure food safety. Refrigeration systems are crucial to keep products such as meat, fish, poultry, dairy, or fruits at low temperatures and extend the recommended consumption period. Other subsectors of the food & beverages sector, including breweries, require various refrigeration systems to finish the biological and chemical reactions during the process and preserve the product’s optimum conditions once the process is finished. During the processing of food, chilled water is the commonly used refrigeration system. Therefore, the demand for refrigeration equipment in this industry is increasing, which is supporting the segment growth in industrial refrigeration equipment market.

