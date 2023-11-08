Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market to Witness Astonishing Growth, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Market Size, Share, Service, Forecast 2027

Global Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2020-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market. In terms of revenue, the aerospace fiber optic cables market was valued at US$ 1,924.65 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,645.86 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The growth of the aerospace fiber optic cables market is majorly attributed to significant investments toward advanced technologies in the aerospace industry. Over the past few decades, the aviation (commercial and military) industry has grown immensely; the rate of technological transformation has been outstanding, which has stimulated the demand for various products and services. Pertaining to the fact that the fiber optic cables overcome the challenges by its predecessors, and has showcased significant benefits in the military aviation industry, the demand for the same is growing in the commercial aviation industry, which is driving the growth of the aerospace fiber optic cables market.

Top Profiling Key Players:

Amphenol Aerospace

AFL

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Company

Nexans

OFS Fitel, LLC

Prysmian Group

TE Connectivity

Timbercon, Inc.

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Fit Type-Based Insights

Based on fit type, the aerospace fiber optic cables market is segmented into line fit and retrofit. The retrofit captured a dominating share in the global aerospace fiber optic cables market in 2019. Aerospace fiber optic cables are already fully-deployed into new aircraft models, such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing B787. Airlines are operating several other older models commercial aircraft are replacing conventional copper cables with fiber optic cables owing to the rising need for high bandwidth. The trend is gaining immense traction, propelled by the continuing demand for smaller, light-weighted wiring that offers an enhanced level of performance compared to legacy copper wiring. With the rising demand for high bandwidth aircraft, the deployment of optical fiber is expected to increase in the older military as well as commercial aircraft.

End user-Based Insights

Based on end user, the aerospace fiber optic cables market is segmented into commercial and military. The military segment captured a dominating share in the global aerospace fiber optic cables market in 2019. Fiber networks and cable assemblies’ providers are assisting military aircraft designers in meeting their constant need for new competencies and improved performance to preserve the improvement over potential enemies. These fiber networks are becoming gradually more advanced for supporting new generations of advanced vision systems, avionics, and other emerging technologies.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Landscape

5. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

