India’s table tennis player Sutirtha Mukherjee has dominated her initial match in the ladies’ singles occasion here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym – Table 1 in the continuous Tokyo Olympics.

Mukherjee crushed Sweden’s Linda Bergstroem 5-11, 11-9, 11-1, 11-9, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 in her initial game. Mukherjee had figured out how to dominate the subsequent match to bring the scoreline 1-1, yet from that point forward, the Sweden adversary dominated two matches, squeezing her.

Nonetheless, the Indian organized a rebound and she took the fifth and 6th games 11-3 and 11-9 separately, keeping her expectations alive of leaving with a triumph. Eventually, it was Mukherjee who held her poise to leave triumphant. Prior, Manika Batra traveled past Briitain’s Tin-Tin Ho for the following round in ladies’ singles occasion. Manika burned through no time and dominated the game in four straight games 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in precisely 30 minutes. The Indian paddler never appeared to be upset by Tin-Tin Ho during the entire match.

This success of Manika will come as an assurance promoter after she alongside Achanta Sharath Kamal neglected to fit the bill for the following round in the blended pairs occasion subsequent to experiencing a hefty 0-4 loss against the Chinese Taipei group of Yun Ju Lin and Cheng I Ching. Lin and Cheng of the Chinese Taipei demolished the Indian couple in only 24 minutes in the best of seven games challenge.

In the men’s singles second round, Sharath, positioned 32, will take on world-positioned 56 Tiago Apolonia of Portugal who crushed Olajide Omotayo of Nigeria 11-7, 11-9, 11-6, 11-5, while Sathiyan, positioned 38, will meet Lam Siu Hang (positioned 95) of Hong Kong who beat Brian Afanador of Puerto Rico 7-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-4, 12-14, 11-8. Both the Indians got byes in the first round.

In the blended duplicates, the Manika-Sharath Kamal couple went down to the third-cultivated pair of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Chin from Chinese Taipei 8-11, 6-11, 5-11, 4-11.

An irritated Sharath was cited by Table the Tennis Federation of India site, “We neglected to assemble pressure. You need to do that frequently against great rivals.”