Lung Cancer Screening Market 2023: Global Industry Share, Demand, Revenue, Size, Trends, Development, Opportunities, Growth Factors, Value Chain and Forecast 2028

Lung Cancer Screening Market offers a comprehensive study of the market including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, key players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

Analysis of key players:

Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated Nuance Communications Inc. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Medtronic Plc Canon Medical Systems Corp. Royal Philips SA Siemens AG CVS Health bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. LungLife AI, Inc.

The report covers key developments in the lung cancer screening market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategies observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. Lung cancer screening market players are expected to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for lung cancer screening market in the global market. Below is the list of few companies engaged in the lung cancer screening market.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hinder the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on cancer type, the lung cancer screening market is bifurcated into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer. The NSCLC segment accounted for a larger market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The market position of this segment is due to the rising cases of NSCLC across the world. NSCLC develops more slowly than small cell lung cancer. It usually spreads to other parts of the patient’s body by the time it is diagnosed. Therefore, early diagnosis and treatment are crucial. According to National Foundation for Cancer Research, NSCLC accounts for nearly 9 out of every 10 diagnoses. As per the same source, large-cell undifferentiated carcinoma lung cancer accounts for ~10–15% of all NSCLC diagnoses.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Lung Cancer Screening Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Lung Cancer Screening Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

