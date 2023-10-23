Flow Cytometry Market Growth and Demand Analysis By Global Top Key Players Like and Others 2023-2030

Flow Cytometry Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.

Flow cytometry helps in analyzing the expression of cell surface and intracellular molecules. It is a laser, or an impedance-based technology used in cell counting, detecting biomarker, cell sorting, and protein engineering by suspending the cell in a stream of fluid and then passing it through a detection apparatus. It is the ideal tool to identify, characterize, and isolate stem and progenitor cells for research and potential clinical use.

Competitive Landscape: Flow Cytometry Market:

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

Luminex Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Sysmex Corporation

Stratedigm, Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Flow cytometry is commonly used for the diagnosis of cancer and immunodeficiency. The increasing prevalence of these diseases is one of the factors expected to drive the market for flow cytometry over the forecast period. According to WHO, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. Each year, approximately 400 000 children develop cancer. The most common cancers vary between countries. In addition, due to rising healthcare expenditure in developed countries and improved healthcare facilities, the biotechnology sector is predicted to increase significantly throughout the coming years. The market is likely to be driven by an increase in government funding for clinical studies relevant to in vitro molecular diagnostics, as it plays a critical role in the development of new products. Significant market expansion has resulted from increased investments in notable biotech and biopharma companies. In comparison to the United States, Chinese investors are increasingly focusing on European biotech enterprises. For example, in 2019, they invested over USD 400 million in European companies, a significant increase over 2017, when they invested less than USD 100 million. In 2019, out of USD 14.92 billion invested in various life science companies, approximately 64.6% of it has been used by the biotechnology sector.

