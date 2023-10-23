Breast Imaging Market Size is Anticipated to Increase During the Study Period to 2030

Breast Imaging Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.

Breast imaging is a type of medical technology that helps to detect or diagnose breast cancer in women. Breast imaging medical technology aids in the diagnosis of various breast-related disorders by providing radiological images of women’s breasts. Breast imaging technology includes nuclear imaging, mammography, breast ultrasonography, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). This test’s major purpose is to detect breast cancer and other breast-related disorders at the earliest possible stage when they are still treatable.

Competitive Landscape: Breast Imaging Market:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc.

Dilon Technologies, Inc.,

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

Planmed Oy

The market is likely to be driven by the rising incidence of breast cancer. According to WHO (World Health Organization), in 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685 000 deaths globally. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer. In addition, various breast-related disorders such as infections, lesions, and fibrocysts are predicted to drive market expansion. Various companies engage in corporate social responsibility programs that aid in the education of women about breast health and the precautions that should be taken. Companies like GE Healthcare, for example, have created a commercial to raise awareness about breast density and how it affects screening approaches. Over the projection period, this increased awareness is expected to raise demand for the breast imaging products.

