Europe Antibiotics Market Outlook: Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Growth Projections 2020 to 2027

The Europe antibiotics market is expected to reach US$ 15,569.87 million by 2027 from US$ 12,457.70 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Antibiotic is a group of medicines that fights bacterial infections, and sometimes protozoan diseases. Moreover, they are used to treat many diseases such as strep throat, urinary tract infections, sinus infections, pneumonia, eye & ear infections, and others. Antibiotics are also called antimicrobials or antibacterial. Afterthe discovery of the antibiotic penicillin in 1920, various other antibiotic compounds have been used to treat several bacterial infections.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc

By Drug Class

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolones

Macrolides

Carbapenem

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Others

By Action Mechanism

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

