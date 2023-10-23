Hospital Mobile X-ray Market in North America: Analysis and Forecast 2020-2028

North America Hospital Mobile X-ray Market was valued at US$ 708.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,559.6 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

X-ray technology is widely used in the healthcare system. It is mostly used in diagnostic applications. The x-ray machines are used in healthcare as a part of radiography, radiotherapy, and fluoroscopic-type procedures. It is also commonly used for fast, highly penetrating imaging in high bone content areas. There are different types of X-ray machines for medical applications in the market, such as mobile, stationary, computed radiography, direct radiography, and others. The machines are installed in hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers. The scope of the hospital mobile X-ray market includes technology, configuration, ward, and region.Thus, the increasing awareness about early diagnosis and increasing prevalence of chronic conditions are expected to create a significant demand for hospital mobile x-ray in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the Hospital mobile x-ray market.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Hospital Mobile X-ray Market:

Agfa-Gevaert Group



SEDECAL



IDETEC MEDICAL IMAGING



Koninklijke Philips N.V.



DMS Imaging



Carestream Health Inc.



INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group



DELFT IMAGING



OR Technology

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography

By Configuration:

Fixed Arm

Rotating Arm

By Ward:

Operating Theatres

Emergency Departments

ICU and Neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Units)

Central X-Ray Departments

Premature Birth Wards

Others

Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. The study painstakingly takes into consideration market analysis while focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures.

