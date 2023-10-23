PACS and RIS Market Forecast 2020-2028 in North America analysis Growth Potential, Trends, and Competitive analysis

North America PACS and RIS Market was valued at US$ 1,152.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,243.7 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The demand PACS and RIS have increased in hospitals due to COVID 19 as the fast and easily accessible patient imaging is crucial in treatment of COVID 19 sufferers. This has resulted in increased demand for picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), which in turn secure growth and sustainability in this market. In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Intelerad’s InteleConnect EV solution for diagnostic imaging review on a range of mobile devices. This approval comes at a critical time for healthcare systems and ensures that radiologists are able to collaborate and leverage resources in more creative ways, even when workstation access is not available. It also is approved for mobile diagnostic image review, and can immediately be used on various iPad and iPhone models, with additional devices on the horizon. All the aforementioned factors are expected to bring positive prospects for PACS and RIS market during this pandemic crisis.

The North America PACS and RIS market following are the manufacturers cover –

Agfa-Gevaert Group

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Siemens AG

IBM

Novarad

The leading players of the North America PACS and RIS industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America PACS and RIS players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and helpful guide to shaping your business growth.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

By Product

Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS)

Radiology Information System (RIS)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

This analysis report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the subject. This analysis report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks within the North America PACS and RIS market.

Table of Contents: North America PACS and RIS Market 2020 – 2027

Chapter 1: Overview of North America PACS and RIS

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

