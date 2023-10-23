Malaria Treatment Market Forecast 2020-2028 in North America analysis Challenges, Strategies, and Growth Potential

North America Malaria Treatment Market was valued at US$ 57.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 68.9 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027.

RDTs for malaria can improve the quality of management of the disease. RDTs are proven to be highly affordable and effective for public health programs implemented in low-resource settings. RDTs are widely used in remote areas with limited access to microscopy services. As a result, there has been a rapid rise in the demand for RDTs for malaria. Several RDTs have been developed to test the presence of malaria parasites in blood samples. Identifying and successfully treating malaria in low-transmission areas is critical to reduce transmission and eliminate the disease. Many companies are engaged in developing a wide range of RDTs with high sensitivities. A few of these developments have taken place in recent years. For instance, in November 2020, researchers from Rice University developed a simple microneedle patch like a bandage to detect malaria. With this development, the researchers have stepped on the path of reducing the disease burden in countries struggling with poor health infrastructure. The microneedles loaded on the patch collect interstitial fluid, which contains several biomarkers that help detect malaria.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Malaria Treatment Market 2020 – 2027 Report Are:

AdvaCare Pharma USA LLC



Cipla Ltd



GSK Plc



Lupin Ltd



Novartis AG



Sanofi SA



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd



Viatris Inc



VLP Therapeutics LLC



Zydus Healthcare Ltd

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Based on treatment, the North America malaria treatment market is segmented into prescription medications, vaccines, diagnostic tests, and others. The diagnostic tests segment held the largest market share in 2020. The prescription medications segment is categorized into chloroquine phosphate, artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), atovaquone-proguanil, quinine sulfate (qualaquin) with doxycycline, primaquine phosphate, and others.

Based on drug type, the North America malaria treatment market is bifurcated into branded and generic. The generic segment held a larger market share in 2020.

Based on route of administration, the North America malaria treatment market is bifurcated into oral and parenteral & intravenous. The oral segment held a larger market share in 2020.

Based on distribution channel, the North America malaria treatment market is segmented into direct tender, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The direct tender segment held the largest market share in 2020.

Based on end user, the North America malaria treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020

Based on country, the North America malaria treatment market has been categorized into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Our regional analysis states that the US dominated the market in 2020.

The North America Malaria Treatment Market 2020 – 2027 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

