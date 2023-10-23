Latent TB Detection Market Forecast 2020-2028 in North America analysis Innovations, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape

North America Latent TB Detection Market was valued at US$ 513.29 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 748.25 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

North America is the largest market for latent TB detection, with the US holding the largest market share, followed by Canada. High R&D spending primarily drives the growth of this market for new technologies, and the presence of major market players in the US are going to accelerate the growth of this market in this country. The United States continues to have one of the lowest TB case rates in the world, and the 2019 case count represents the lowest number of TB cases on record. However, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is still a significant percentage of people that suffer from TB and the progress toward eliminating TB is relatively slow in the country. During 2019, the United States reported the lowest number of TB cases (8,916) and lowest incidence rate (2.7 cases per 100,000 persons) since individual TB case reporting began in 1953. This owes to appropriate diagnosis of TB and adoption of latent TB detection methods.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Latent TB Detection Market

Abbott



ARKRAY, Inc.



BD



bioMerieux SA



F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.



Lionex GmbH



Oxford Immunotec Ltd



QIAGEN



Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Market segmentation:

North America Latent TB Detection Market – By Test

Tuberculin Skin Test (TST)

Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA)

North America Latent TB Detection Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Laboratories

Others

