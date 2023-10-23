Medical Headwalls Market in North America: Analysis and Forecast, 2020 to 2027

North America Medical Headwalls Market was valued at US$ 232.52 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 365.02 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The medical headwalls system is an architectural feature that includes electrical and medical gas functions while efficiently handling the cords and tubing. Eventually, the main aim of a hospital headwalls is to decrease clutter, effectually achieve all the patient care accessories, and enhance the room aesthetically. Medical professionals are generally in stressful and time complex conditions. A headwall reduces visual clutter, also creates a safer and more operative environment in which they can work positively.

The List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in North America Medical Headwalls Market Report are –

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

INTERSPEC SYSTEMS

Modular Services Company

Class 1 Inc. (Atlas Copco )

AMICO GROUP OF COMPANIES

Hospital Systems, Inc.

Wittrock Healthcare

Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC.

Futrus, LLC.

The report additionally focuses on world major leading industry players of this market providing information like company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This report focuses on market trends, volume and value, regional level, and company level. This report represents the overall North America Medical Headwalls Market Size by analyzing historical information and future prospects till 2027.

By Product:

Horizontal

Vertical

By Application:

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Critical Care Unit (CCU)

Patient Rooms

Post-anesthesia Care Unit (PACU)

Others

