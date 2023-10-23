Soft Tissue Repair Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Industry Trends Adopted by the Competitors by 2025

According to our new research study on “Soft Tissue Repair Market Forecast To 2025 – Global Analysis by Product and Application,” the soft tissue repair market size is expected to reach US$ 6677.0 million by 2025 from US$ 4,076.2 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the soft tissue repair market growth. The growth of the global soft tissue repair market is attributed to the rising prevalence of sport injuries and increasing number of orthopedic procedures. However, lack of awareness about soft tissue injuries is the major factor hindering the soft tissue repair market growth.

Based on application, the global soft tissue repair market is segmented into orthopedic repair, hernia repair, breast reconstruction, pelvic and vaginal prolapse repair, skin repair, dental and dural repair, and others. The orthopedic repair segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand of orthopedic soft tissue fixation devices offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of orthopedic repair segment. Various fixation devices, such as Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction are used during soft tissue repair procedures. ACL tear is one of the common sports injuries that are treated through surgical procedures. Various factors affect the surgery’s success rate, such as choice of surgical technique, patient selection, graft selection and fixation method.

Competitive Landscape: Soft Tissue Repair Market: Smith & Nephew; Depuy Synthes; Covidien (Medtronic); Wright Medical Group, Inc.; C.R Bard, Inc.; Arthrex, Inc.; Integra Lifesciences Corporation; Organogenesis; Stryker; and ConMed are among the leading companies operating in the global soft tissue repair market.

The COVID-19 crisis has overburdened public health systems in many countries, due to which the healthcare industry witnessed a drop in growth and highlighted the strong need for sustainable investment in health systems. The medical technologies and imaging segment witnessed a drop in sales due to fewer surgeries as the sports injury’s treatment was delayed and prolonged equipment procurement, which impacted the growth of the soft tissue repair market. Nonetheless, as the pandemic is getting normal, soft tissue repair procedures are also resumed, which will significantly increase the soft tissue repair market growth. For instance, according to an article published by PubMed Central in November 2022, changes implemented during the pandemic regarding orthopedic surgeries proved beneficial after the pandemic subsided and could be potential long-term solutions for optimizing medical orthopedic management. Thus, the pandemic initially had a negative impact on the market, but slowly and steadily, the soft tissue repair market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

