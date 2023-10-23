Urinary Catheters Market Growth and Demand Analysis By Global Top Key Players Like and Others 2025

According to our new research study on “Urinary Catheters Market Forecast to 2025 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, Gender, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 2,888.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4,811.0 million by 2025; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2025. The report highlights the trends and drivers prevailing in the market.

Urinary catheters are flexible tubes that are utilized to empty the bladder and collect the urine in a drainage bag. These catheters are majorly used by the doctors for the patients having difficulty in natural urination and before or after the surgical process to empty the bladder.

Competitive Landscape: Soft Tissue Repair Market: Coloplast; Hollister Incorporated; Boston Scientific Corporation; Medtronic; Urocare Products, Inc.; BD (C.R. Bard), ConvaTec Inc.; Cure Medical, LLC; and B. Braun, Melsungen AG; and Bactiguard are among the several players engaged in addressing the growing demands for urinary catheters.

Based on application, the urinary catheters market is segmented into urinary incontinence, bladder dysfunction, benign prostate hyperplasia, and spinal cord injury in 2017. Urinary incontinence segment held the largest share of the market, by application and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to the increasing incidences of urinary incontinence in the geriatric population. Urinary incontinence also known as involuntary urination is a medical condition which cause uncontrolled leakage of urine. This is a symptom associated with various other health related problems. Urinary incontinence is more common among women than men. According to a study by the American Urological Association (AUA) it was estimated that 30% of females of the age group 30-60 suffered from urinary incontinence compared to 1.5-5% of males. Moreover, urinary incontinence is one of the major problems affecting the geriatric population. According to a report of United Nation (2017), the number of people aged 60 or over were 962 million in 2017 which was estimated to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. The rapid growth in the geriatric population is also expected to increase the burden of urinary incontinence. This also expected to fuel the growth of the overall urinary catheters market.

