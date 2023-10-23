Healthcare BPO Services Market Is Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players to 2025

Healthcare BPO Services Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The growth of the healthcare BPO services is attributed to constant changes in government regulations, mounting pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare costs, and rising consolidation in the healthcare BPO industry. However, hidden costs of outsourcing and dearth of skilled professionals and researchers is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Based on payer service, the healthcare BPO services market is segmented into claims administration, billing, member management, provider management, fraud management, and others. In 2017, the claims administration segment held largest share of the market and the fraud management segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape: Healthcare BPO Services Market: WNS (Holdings) Ltd., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, ACCENTURE, Genpact, Xerox Corporation, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Capgemini, Omega Healthcare, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. And Magellan Solutions are among the leading companies operating in the global healthcare BPO services market .

The healthcare BPO services market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The global healthcare infrastructure has observed that, in order to develop and maintain sustainable healthcare setup, utilization of digital technologies and digital innovation becomes crucial. Moreover, majority of the market players have focused on development of digital tools in order to increase accessibility, affordability, and accuracy and to fight against coronavirus pandemic. In addition, several number of research centers have actively participated in the building of technologies, processes and channels which are assisting the healthcare employees to work efficiently and to access the resources from their homes while maintaining security. These factors will eventually drive the market growth.

