Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Is Booming Worldwide | Latest Study Reveal for the forecast to 2028

According to our new market research study on “Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by type, deployment, component, application, and end user,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,402.48 million by 2028 from US$ 1,122.36 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.5 % from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Based on type, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is segmented into standalone and integrated LIMS. The standalone segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, however the integrated segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is segmented into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode and on-premises delivery mode. In 2021, the web-based delivery mode segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market, however cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. Growth of web-based delivery mode segment is attributed to advantages offered such as high security, lower price, instant software updates, and unlimited storage capacity.

Competitive Landscape: Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Abbott; Illumina, Inc.; LABWORKS; LabLynx, Inc.; LabVantage Solutions, Inc.; Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.; LabSoft LIMS by Computing Solutions, Inc.; LabWare; and Autoscribe Informatics are among the leading companies operating in the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market.

Based on component, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, however the services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growth of software segment is attributed to improved efficiency coupled with more quick results and help in tracking data from various experiments.

“Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.”

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. Clinical laboratories are finding it difficult to cope with the rapid influx of COVID-19 testing samples, impacting their ability to provide accurate testing. Implementation of automated solutions like LIMS is expected to relieve this stress on clinical laboratories by promoting efficient testing of voluminous samples. Significant adoption of LIMS has been witnessed since the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset, enabling healthcare providers to concentrate on drug and vaccine development by smoothening data collection procedures. Prominent players in the laboratory information systems landscape are collaborating with public and private sector organizations to employ advanced technologies for implementing COVID-19 testing capabilities. For instance, LabWare Technologies has collaborated with the National Health Service to provide laboratory management software to healthcare settings across the United Kingdom.

Chapter Details of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Landscape

Part 04: Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Sizing

Part 05: Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

