Soluble Dietary Fibers Market Size is anticipated to Record a Valuation of USD 4,546.47 Million by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The soluble dietary fibers market was valued at US$ 3,301.31 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,546.47 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market. Soluble dietary fibers are defined as the fibers that display dispersibility in water to create a gel-like material. These fibers produce viscous gels in the gastrointestinal tract and possess the capability to slow down the process of passing food from the stomach to the intestine. Such type of fibers is significantly sourced out from fruits and vegetables, legumes, and oats.

Cargill, Incorporated; Kerry Group; Ingredion Incorporated; Nexira.; Ingredion Incorporated; Roquette Frères.; ADM; Tate And Lyle PLC; IFF Nutrition & Biosciences; Beneo GMBH; and Cosucra are among well-established players in the global soluble dietary fibers market. Companies in the market are adopting strategies such as product developments, plant expansions, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand from end users.

Dietary fiber acts as a functional food product as it offers added benefits, along with several health benefits, apart from the normal expected function. Several associations such as Department of Nutrition, School of Health Sciences, and IGI Global identify the role of soluble dietary fiber as the key element in boosting the overall nutritional properties in functional foods.

Also, a recent study published by Nutraceutical World in May 2021, describes the use of soluble dietary fiber with blueberry in supplementing diet, which have the potential to minimize the risk of gestational diabetes, along with significant reduction in gestational weight gain, enhanced glycemic control, and reduced inflammation in pregnant women with obesity. Further, an article published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that dietary fibers such as soluble dietary fibers are significantly used in preparation of functional foods such as bakery, drinks, and meat products, which helps enhance the physio-chemical properties such as such as water-binding capacity, texturizing, thickening and others along with promoting functionality.

Colloides Naturels International (CNI) incorporated the use of acacia gum, which offers advanced nutritional properties with documented health benefits and is ideal for several functional food formulations such as beverages, bakery products, cereal bars, and extruded products. Similarly, Sabinsa Corporation incorporates the use of wide variety of nutritional fibers obtained from plant food sources, Indian gooseberry, cocoa beans, coconut endosperm, fenugreek, flax seeds, and ginger rhizomes in the preparation of dietary fiber supplements.

Besides the several health benefits offered by soluble dietary fibers, these fibers help impart consistency along with texture, improve cooking yields and enhances palatability, and add to rheological and sensory characteristic in food items. For instance, soluble dietary fibers are effectively used as functional ingredients in preparation of several meat products such as beef patties, ground beef and pork, and pork and chicken sausages. As per an article published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the fiber incorporation in meat products has been identified attributable to several functional characteristics such as water retention, lubrication, ability to minimize cooking loss, texture modification, and neutral flavor, which improves the overall taste and flavor of the meat product.

Additionally, the functional properties associated with such fibers have a profound impact on the physicochemical features. With increase in investment in research and development activities and rise in focus toward incorporation of soluble dietary fibers in functional food, newer fiber materials have been recognized, which offer health benefits beyond the traditional fiber concepts of basic digestive health.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the food & beverages sector and negatively impacted the growth of the soluble dietary fibers market. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of the virus has aggravated the situation and affected the growth of several industrial sectors. The market has been impacted by the sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains attributable to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries. Disruptions in terms of sourcing of raw materials from suppliers and temporarily closures of manufacturing bases due to indefinite lockdowns and temporary quarantines have impacted the growth of the market during the pandemic.

Further, as per the International Scientific Association for Pro- and Prebiotics (ISAPP), inulin and oligofructose are categorized as significant types of plant-based, prebiotic soluble dietary fibers, which possesses the capability to promote gut health, essential at the present pandemic times. For instance, as per an article published by FoodIngredientsFirst, consumers are actively involved in consuming organic chicory root fiber. This fiber is composed of soluble inulin fiber, and it helps to promote gut health, mental well-being, and immunity. Hence, with the growing trend of consumption of functional and immunity-booster products, the demand for soluble dietary fibers is expected to flourish in post-pandemic times.

Further, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for soluble dietary fibers is expected to rise globally. The expanding demand for soluble dietary fibers across food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, animal feed, and other industries, along with significant investment by prominent manufacturers, is expected to drive the soluble dietary fibers market.

For instance, in October 2019, Cargill announced an investment of $35 million (EUR 32 million) in Europe to add soluble fibers to its broad portfolio of starches, sweeteners, and texturizers. The company claimed that its new soluble fibers will enable sugar reduction up to 30% and calorie reduction and fiber enrichment in confectionery, fillings confectionery, fillings, bakery goods, dairy goods, dairy, and cereals while maintaining the desired taste, appearance, and appearance texture.

