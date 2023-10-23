Prebiotic Ingredients Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to Hit USD 2,607.72 Million by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The prebiotic ingredients market is expected to grow from US$ 1,758.40 million in 2021 to US$ 2,607.72 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028. Prebiotics are compounds in food that induce the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. Fermentation is the main mechanism of action by which beneficial bacteria use prebiotics in the colon. Prebiotics play a significant role in preventive healthcare as the rising popularity of fiber-rich nutraceutical supplements among sports enthusiasts and athletes to build their stamina and endurance further boosts the demand for prebiotic ingredients.

Key players operating in the prebiotic ingredients market are BENEO GmbH; COSUCRA; DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences; Clasado Ltd.; Nexira; Ingredion Incorporated; SOLACTIS; Cargill, Incorporated. Sensus; and Roquette Frères. These key players of prebiotic ingredients are adopting product innovation strategies and investing in business expansions to meet the rising demand for prebiotic ingredients among various end-use industries.

The rising popularity of fiber-rich nutraceutical supplements among sports enthusiasts and athletes to build their stamina and endurance further boosts the demand for prebiotic ingredients and is driving the growth of prebiotic ingredients market. In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, consumers revisited their health and began searching for healthy eating alternatives and fitness activities to gain protection against lifestyle-related diseases. These factors are boosting the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market.

Based on type, the prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS), and others. The inulin segment is projected to register the largest share during the forecast period. Manufacturers use it in processed food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed to replace sugar, fat, and flour. In the US in 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved inulin as a dietary fiber ingredient to improve the nutritional value of manufactured food products. Moreover, the propelling demand for natural products increases the demand for prebiotic inulin worldwide. The growth of the inulin segment is driven by the rising application in various industries, fueling the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market.

Based on form, the prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into powder and liquid. The powder segment is projected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The powder form made distribution easy and utilization of prebiotic consumption. The benefit of using prebiotic powder for livestock production has been gaining popularity as the powder prebiotics are accessible to consume at any stage of life of the livestock. Also, the increasing productivity of meats, eggs, and milk increases the demand for powder prebiotics.

