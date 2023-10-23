Whey Protein Powder Market Size is anticipated to Record a Valuation of USD 17,522.4 Million by 2027 | The Insight Partners

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants who are at risk for atopic diseases (skin conditions like eczema) should be fed hydrolysate formulas. Companies operating in the infant formula manufacturing are focused on extensively hydrolyzing their products so the proteins are in smaller chains. Thus, these formulas are made hypoallergenic by ensuring that the protein content cannot induce any allergic response. In 2018, Arla Foods amba (A Scandinavian multinational cooperative) conducted a study.

The global whey protein powder market is concentrated with a few well-established players such as Agropur Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients, Carbery Group, Glanbia PLC, Clover Fonterra Ingredients, Hilmar Cheese Company, Lactalis Ingredients, Leprino Foods Company, Milk Specialties, and Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.

The company spoke to almost 6,000 women in seven different countries to understand their attitudes toward certain ingredients in formula. During this study, the most recognized ingredient was lactose (66%), followed by probiotics (63%). However, 46% were aware of whey protein, which indicates rising awareness regarding this alternative form of protein used in infant formulas.

Whey protein is a blend of globular proteins derived from whey-a liquid formed as a byproduct in the production of cheese. Milk contains two types of protein-casein and whey. Whey is found in the liquid portion of milk and makes about 20% of it. Whey protein powder consists of amino acids and helps in increasing strength, gaining muscle mass, and reducing body weight. Whey protein powder possesses anti-cancer properties and aids in lowering cholesterol levels.

Based on type, the whey protein powder market is categorized into whey protein concentrate powder, whey protein isolate powder, and whey protein hydrolysate powder. Whey protein powder, specifically demineralized whey powder and WPC-35-80, is one of the prime constituents of infant formulas. The demand for whey-based infant formulas has increased rapidly over the past few years, especially in China. China has the mildest regulatory framework for the consumption of infant formulas by babies. On the other hand, several countries in Europe have stagnant regulations regarding the consumption of infant formulas by toddlers.

The latest trends in the sports sector, with regard to nutrition, are creating new revenue streams for whey protein manufacturers. There are plenty of sports nutrition products designed and prepared for targeting different types of athletes at different stages in their training and recovery. From the consumer profiles’ prospectus, the whey protein powder market for sports supplements and nutrition has transformed immensely over the last decade. Historically, athletes and bodybuilders have been the prime consumers of sports nutrition products.

