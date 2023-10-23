Scrub Suits Market Size Projected To Reach USD 39,253.71 Million, Globally, by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The market was valued at US$ 21,722.45 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 39,253.71 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players, along with their developments in the market.

A few well-established players operating in the global scrub suits market are Careismatic Brands, Adar Medical Uniforms, LLC., Med Couture, Barco Uniforms, Smitten Scrubs, Maevn Uniforms, Jaanuu, Inc., Cowboy Jungle, Inc. (Wonderwink), Lifethreads, and Figs, Inc.

Scrub suits are used highly in the medical and healthcare sectors. The suits are basically sanitary clothing used by surgeons, physicians, nurses, and other workers involved in the patient care in hospitals, clinics, and others. Originally, the scrub suits were designed for the medical surgeons and other medical stuff like nurses’ work in the operation theatre, and they wear it before surgery. Now these suits are worn by many hospital personnel. Their use has also been extended outside the hospitals as well, where there might seem possibility of clothing carrying infectious agents. The scrub suits market provides a huge potential and customer base for scrub suits market players, since doctors, medical stuff, and even patients are concerned toward infectious diseases that can be spread in hospitals.

The growth of the scrub suits market is attributed to the rapid developments in the healthcare sector. The healthcare sector is considered to be the most critical aspect of the economy. As per the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the capital expenditure on the healthcare sector by both public and private sectors in the UK was approx. US$ 8.57 billion. Further, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), healthcare spending in the US increased by 4.6% in 2018 as compared to the previous years. This is representing more than US$ 3.6 trillion, with the spending in hospital care accounting for more than USD 1.19 trillion. Hence, it is quite evitable that the developed and developing economies are strongly focused toward the development of healthcare sector.

The global scrub suits market, by distribution channel, is segmented into mass merchandizers, specialized stores, online, and others. The mass merchandizers segment led the market with the largest share in 2019. Mass merchandisers are the retailers that provide a one-stop shop for all the groceries and offer multiple items such as appliances, furniture, accessories, and clothing etc. The merchandisers offer wide range of products in different categories and attract large number of customers on a daily basis. They are responsible for product appearance and supply in various stores throughout their designated geographic area.

By working closely with both suppliers and manufacturers, they make sure that the promotion of specific products and services will increase sales over a period. A merchandiser’s pay may vary based on many aspects, such as experience, education, and skills. However, shifts in consumer behavior resulting from unfavorable demographic trends and the rise of internet retailing have led to more challenging conditions for the mass merchandiser operators. Moreover, mass merchandisers such as Wal-Mart, Target, and K-mart continue to position themselves as one-stop shopping destinations.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has resulted in an increase in the number of hospital visits and re-admissions. Moreover, the factors such as the growing incidence of hospital-acquired diseases, escalating number of surgical procedures, rising concern about hygiene, and rapid changes in people’s lifestyles continue to fuel the growth of the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases; increasing demand for affordable healthcare; and emergence of technologies, such as telemedicine, are bolstering growth of the sector. As a result, manufacturers have come up with advanced devices, equipment, and functional apparels to suit working environments. Hence, the demand for scrub suits is rising with the growing sense of professionalism along with increasing focus on safety at medical facilities. Therefore, the rapid growth in healthcare sector is contributing to the scrub suits market growth.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has altered the status of the scrub suits industry. The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries. However, amid pandemic, the demand for scrub suits has increased globally due to the rising consciousness toward health along with growing awareness related to protection from microbial infection. However, the focus over just-in-time production is hindering the growth of the scrub suits market. On the other hand, rising importance for protecting both workers and patients from hospital-acquired infections and increasing prevalence of COVID-19 would propel the demand for scrub suits during the forecast period.

Additionally, several companies have come forward to support the aggravating demand for scrub suit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, effective measures taken by various associations, such as Industrial Fabrics Association International, backed by positive government initiatives to safeguard frontline healthcare workers is expected to generate the demand for scrub suits in the coming years. Further, significant investments by prominent companies in the development of advanced products is another factor supporting the market growth.

