Halal Cosmetics Market Size is anticipated to Record a Valuation of USD 79,861.73 Million, Globally by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The halal cosmetics market is expected to grow from USD 36,686.54 million in 2022 to USD 79,861.73 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the halal cosmetics market and prominent players and their progress in the market.

Download sample PDF Copy of Halal Cosmetics Market study at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017388/

Clara International Beauty Group; Inglot Cosmetics; Inika Organic Australia; IVY Beauty Corporation; MMA Bio Lab Sdn Bhd; OnePure, LLC; PT Paragon Technology and Innovation; PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd.; Sampure Minerals; and IBA Cosmetics are the well-established players constituting the majority of the halal cosmetics market share.

There has been a growing awareness among the consumers about the harmful effects of synthetic cosmetics, such as respiratory distress and skin allergies, which has shifted consumers’ preference toward halal cosmetics. Moreover, the rise in the Muslim population across the world and an increase in the spending by the Muslim population on cosmetic products are augmenting the expansion of the halal cosmetics market. With the growth envisaged in the coming years, new start-up cosmetics players are emerging, and the sector is diversifying its product portfolio.

Also, the increased penetration of online retail has provided growth opportunities for halal cosmetics manufacturers to sell their products via online platforms to increase their reach. An increased number of manufacturers is leveraging the reach of social media to spread awareness about halal cosmetics to consumers. Along with this, men and women especially in urban areas are showing increased interest and awareness towards halal certified cosmetic products. The increased demand from Southeast Asian countries for halal cosmetics is also driving the halal cosmetics market growth.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into skincare, hair care, makeup, and others. The skincare segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the halal cosmetics market. The increased demand for creams, serums, moisturizers, anti-aging creams, and lotions worldwide is expected to positively impact the skincare segment over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing awareness about skin-friendly beauty products and the benefits of skin nourishment products in cosmetics is providing growth opportunities for the skincare segment.

Halal cosmetic products are cosmetic products that adhere to Islamic standards, i.e., cosmetic products free from pig-derived and other forbidden ingredients. Halal cosmetic products are also wudu–friendly (permeable to water) as required by Islamic standards.

Inquiry before Buying on Halal Cosmetics Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00017388/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food & beverage, Chemical and Materials, Semiconductors etc.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com