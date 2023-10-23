Oilfield Chemicals Market Size to Reach US$ 47.92 billion by 2028 by Analyzing Global Demand and Growth

The oilfield chemicals market is expected to grow from US$ 33.05 billion in 2022 to US$ 47.92 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global oilfield chemicals market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003548/
Companies Profiled in this report includes:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Albemarle Corporation
Baker Hughes
BASF SE
Ecolab
Halliburton
Newpark Resources Inc.
Schlumberger Limited
Solvay
The Lubrizol Corporation
The market for oilfield chemicals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growth in oil exploration & production activities, increasing demand for advanced drilling fluids are boosting the oilfield chemicals market. However, crude oil price fluctuations is hindering the market for same in the current scenario.
GLOBAL OILFIELD CHEMICALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION
Global Oilfield Chemicals Market – By Type
Polymers
Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
Demulsifiers
Surfactants
Gellants and Viscosifiers
Others
Global Oilfield Chemicals Market – By Application
Drilling
Cementing
Enhanced Oil Recovery
Production Chemicals
Well Stimulation
Workover and Completion
The market has witnessed various growth strategies during recent years in the oilfield chemicals market. During 2019, The Upstream Energy business operates within Ecolab’s Energy segment and consists of the Oil Field Chemicals production business and the WellChem drilling and well completion chemistry business. Ecolab intends to retain the downstream business, which helps refineries and petrochemical plants. The separation performance is expected to be tax-free spin-off to U.S. shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
Purchase a copy of report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003548/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please
Contact Person: Ankit Mathur
Sr. Vice President – Research
sales@theinsightpartners.com
Téléphone : +1-646-491-9876