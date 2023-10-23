Oilfield Chemicals Market Size to Reach US$ 47.92 billion by 2028 by Analyzing Global Demand and Growth

The oilfield chemicals market is expected to grow from US$ 33.05 billion in 2022 to US$ 47.92 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global oilfield chemicals market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Baker Hughes

BASF SE

Ecolab

Halliburton

Newpark Resources Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Solvay

The Lubrizol Corporation

The market for oilfield chemicals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growth in oil exploration & production activities, increasing demand for advanced drilling fluids are boosting the oilfield chemicals market. However, crude oil price fluctuations is hindering the market for same in the current scenario.

GLOBAL OILFIELD CHEMICALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market – By Type

Polymers

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Gellants and Viscosifiers

Others

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market – By Application

Drilling

Cementing

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Production Chemicals

Well Stimulation

Workover and Completion

The market has witnessed various growth strategies during recent years in the oilfield chemicals market. During 2019, The Upstream Energy business operates within Ecolab’s Energy segment and consists of the Oil Field Chemicals production business and the WellChem drilling and well completion chemistry business. Ecolab intends to retain the downstream business, which helps refineries and petrochemical plants. The separation performance is expected to be tax-free spin-off to U.S. shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

