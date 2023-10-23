Bioplastic Packaging Market Worth US$ 25,395.8 Mn by 2025 by Focusing Global Industry Revenue and Growth

The global Bioplastic Packaging market accounted for US$ 4,399.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 25,395.8 Mn in 2025. The global bioplastic packaging market is experiencing a high growth owing to increasing awareness among customers about the adverse impact of conventional plastics, surge in need for sustainable packaging solution, and rising government support for the incorporation of bioplastic in packaging.

Braskem SA

Arkema Group

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Cardia Bioplastics

Corbion N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Royal DSM NV

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

Bioplastics are influencing the plastic industry with innovation for more sustainability, functionality, and efficiency. Currently, bioplastic alternatives are available for almost all the conventional plastic material and respective applications which is driving the bioplastic packaging industry.

The global bioplastic packaging market has been segmented based on end-user, i.e., blends, polylactic acid, polyethylene terephthalate, polyhydroxyalkanoates, polyethylene, and others. The physical, as well as chemical properties of bioplastic materials, differs from each other based on flexibility, durability, water and heat resistance, and biodegradability among others. Appropriate selection of material is thus significant for the manufacturing companies to compete effectively by attaining consumer satisfaction, sustainability, and meeting stringent government regulations.

BIOPLASTIC PACKAGING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

By Application

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Key findings of the study:

Europe is anticipated to account the largest market share of bioplastic packaging market and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.5%

Based on the packaging type, the flexible packaging segment is expected to witness high year on year growth during the forecast period

Countries such as China, Japan, and ASEAN countries are witnessing high demand for bioplastic packaging due to the increasing government initiatives to ban plastics.

