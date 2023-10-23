Cosmetic Packaging Market to Outstrip USD 43,597.9 million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 5% CAGR | The Insight Partners

The cosmetic packaging market was valued at US$ 31,064.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43,597.9 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. Primary and secondary cosmetic packaging is used in the cosmetic industry to protect the products from damage. The growing cosmetic industry propels the demand for cosmetic packaging. Moreover, the increasing trend of green packaging, especially in developed regions such as Europe, has increased the demand for flexible cosmetic packaging, contributing to the overall market growth.

ALBEA; APC PACKAGING; AptarGroup, Inc.; Berry Global Inc.; Gerresheimer AG; WWP Beauty; Silgan Plastics.; Huhtamaki; LIBO Cosmetics; and HCP Packaging are among the players operating in the cosmetic packaging market.

Based on material, the global cosmetic packaging market is segmented into glass, plastic, paper, metal, and others. The paper segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Paper is one of the most recyclable materials. Paper containers are made of renewable resources, such as paper and paperboard, which provide distinct environmental sustainability credentials. Paper packaging offers various advantages such as easy processing, low cost, suitable for printing, lightweight, foldable, harmless, tasteless, and pollution-free. Manufacturers have widely used paper packaging as it provides convenient storage and functional packaging, which is appealing and easy to carry.

The global cosmetic packaging market is segmented into five main regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market. Many Asia Pacific countries, such as China and India, have world’s fastest-growing populations. The cosmetics industry is one of the rapidly growing industries in the region. The increasing inclination of women toward cosmetic and makeup products and rising influence of western culture and trends drive the growth of the cosmetic packaging market.

The overall cosmetic packaging market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain analytical insights into the topic.

The report includes the segmentation of the global cosmetic packaging market as follows:

By type, the cosmetic packaging market is segmented into tubes, bottles, jars, pumps and dispensers, and others. By material, the market is segmented into glass, plastic, paper, metal, and others. By application, the cosmetic packaging market is segmented into skin care, hair care, oral care, and others. By geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.

