Bread Market Size USD 350.17 Billion and Recording a CAGR of 3.4% Till 2030

The bread market was valued at USD 266.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 350.17 billion by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030. The rising availability of bread through e-commerce platforms has been driving the global bread market growth. E-commerce platforms provide consumers the convenience of ordering baked goods, such as bread, from the comfort of their homes. Consumers can browse through a wide variety of bread, compare prices, and choose the trusted brands’ products from the labeling instructions and reviews of other consumers, and can place orders.

Request for sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007759/

Bread market is an essential food item included in daily consumption among many cultures worldwide. The demand for bread has therefore been consistently growing and is expected to further grow as the population increases. Moreover, the increasing variety of special bread is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Growing consumer priorities and their increasing preference toward consumption of healthier food have increased the demand for organic food products. To lower carbohydrates and increase protein intake in daily diet, consumers adopt or paleo diets.

This fact has encouraged manufacturers to introduce new products with low-carb, zero gluten, high protein, and fiber. The increased varieties of bread have propelled its demand. Besides, the factors such as busy and hectic schedules resulting in less or no time for cooking meals at home have raised the demand for convenient and packaged food that supports the sales of bread and related bakery products.

In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of the global bread market size. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. Transforming lifestyles and food habits of consumers have had a noteworthy influence on the demand for bread in Europe. Although the consumption of bread in Europe is stable and the market for bread is not likely to grow intensely, there is a continuous demand for a greater variety of bread in many countries.

Bread is among the staple food in most countries in Europe, and most people eat whole meal bread as a part of their daily diet. Apart from convenience, European consumers prefer natural and whole meal bread with other ingredients such as oats, bran, and seeds. This fact has encouraged European craft and industrial bakers to innovate new products. Moreover, continued growth in sliced, wrapped, and specialty bread is anticipated to provide lots of opportunities for bread manufacturers to stimulate market growth.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, artisanal bakeries, and online stores are among the major distribution channels. Improvement in the distribution or retail network of these distribution channels has uplifted the demand for bread at a significant rate as these channels are a feasible way for customers to buy these products. The availability of a wide range of bread and related products at a reasonable rate has attracted consumers to buy from supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Based on product type, the bread market is segmented into loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta, and others. In 2020, the loaves segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market. Based on nature, the bread market is segmented into conventional and organic. The conventional segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the bread market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience and retail stores, online, and others. In 2020, the convenience stores & retail stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market.

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007759/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876