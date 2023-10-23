Inflatable Toys Market Forecast Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace

Inflatable toys are predicted to reach US$ 2,577.43 million by 2028 from US$ 1,975.13 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.0, according to our most recent market study, “Inflatable Toys Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by End Use (Commercial and Residential), Type (Inflatable Pools, Inflatable Animals, Inflatable Balls, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets

Products like inflatable pools, animals, balls, castles, and play homes are examples of inflatable toys. These items are lightweight and convenient to keep. Additionally, they are appropriate for domestic applications because they are simple to install in tiny locations. Soft, elastic, and bouncy describe inflatable toys. Consequently, most parents find them to be secure and prefer them for their kids. Over the forecast period, the market for inflatable toys is anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for a variety of cutting-edge toys.

A child’s physical and cognitive development depends heavily on toys. They aid in the growth of children’s imagination and creativity. Inflatable toys, particularly inflatable pools and slides, have been extremely popular among kids and parents over the past several years. Kids adore playing in the water. Activities involving water play benefit kids’ physical development and coordination. Inflatable slides and pools are very convenient and inexpensive to set up. Furthermore, depending on the available space, they can be quickly installed in small to medium spaces. Inflatable pools are portable and require very less care or maintenance. Inflatable animals are also popular among children. Inflatable animals are attractive and colorful, which appeals to children. Further, they are soft, which reduces the chances of injury. All these factors are driving the popularity of inflatable toys among parents and children, propelling the growth of the inflatable toys market.

Intex Recreation Corp., Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp., Happy Inflatable Co. Ltd, Little Tikes, General Inflatables, Joyin, Omega Inflatables Factory, HearthSong, Waddle & Friends, Inc., and Jet Creations Inc. are some of the major companies competing in the worldwide inflatable toys market. The market for inflatable toys is anticipated to rise as a result of these businesses creating cutting-edge inflatable toys to increase their client base, market share, and satisfy new consumer trends.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Inflatable Toys Market

Numerous industries, especially the consumer goods sector, faced hitherto unheard-of difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. Manufacturing companies’ activities were disrupted by lockdowns, border restrictions, travel bans, shutdowns of manufacturing facilities, and other safety precautions implemented by governments of various nations. The pandemic had a negative effect on the toy industry as well because most consumers chose to spend their money on necessities rather than non-essential leisure products. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of inflatable toys, particularly inflatable pools, skyrocketed as people searched for ways to entertain their kids at home. Due to severe lockdowns and the extended closure of schools and kindergartens, parents and children were required to stay at home. All of these elements contributed to the inflatable toys market’s rise in 2020 and 2021. The market for inflatable toys is currently being driven by the fact that manufacturers are currently working at full capacity and that vaccination rates in several nations are at 100%. Additionally, it is anticipated that in the upcoming years, the market for inflatable toys would be driven by rising e-commerce sales.

The market is divided into residential and commercial segments based on end use. The market is divided into inflatable pools, inflatable animals, inflatable balls, and other types based on kind. The market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty shops, online retail, and others based on the distribution channel. Geographically, the market for inflatable toys is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.

