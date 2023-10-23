Hair Color Market Forecast to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2028

Our most recent market research, “Hair Color Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Permanent, Semi-Permanent, and Temporary), Type (Powder, Cream, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others),” predicts that the market will increase from US$ 23,762.28 million in 2022 to US$ 35,201.69 million by 2028, The research identifies important industry growth drivers and leading market participants with their developments.

Customers dye their hair to conceal greys, alter the colour to look trendy, or cover up discoloration by going back to their original shade. High-end hair colours have become more and more well-liked among consumers all around the world in recent years. There is a large selection of colours offered by these brands. Furthermore, natural materials are used to create these colours. In nations like China and India, the new urban customers pay close attention to their hair colour as a reflection of their personalities and select high-end hair colouring products that go along with those characteristics. In metropolitan regions, the demand for hair colour products is also rising quickly due to the young population’s increasing disposable income.

Additionally, an increasing number of millennials are embracing modern fashion, which includes dyeing their hair with fashionable and upscale colours. With the rise in popularity of hair colour products on social media and improvements in salon technology, young millennials use them heavily. Young people have a high demand for hair colour products due to a number of factors, including an increase in the number of young people in various countries, growing urbanization, and changing lifestyles. Therefore, the global hair colour market is being driven by the rising popularity of high-end hair colors.

Several well-known companies that make up the majority of the market share for hair colour include Arctic Fox, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Singapore Pte Ltd., L’Oreal Groupe, Revlon, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd. (Brand-Streax), PZ Cussons Beauty LLP, Unilever Plc, and Wella Operations US LLC.

Because to the closure of manufacturing facilities, the difficulties in obtaining raw materials and components, and the limitations on logistical operations, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the consumer goods industry. Production of hair colour was affected by supply chain disruptions for basic materials. Due to the abrupt closure of national and international borders, the outbreak altered operational efficiencies and value chains, resulting in revenue loss and harm. In 2020, a number of hair colour producers had to temporarily stop operations or reduce their production levels. Businesses are, nevertheless, making progress as a result of governments in various nations relaxing previously imposed limitations in 2021. the restart of distribution facilities and the beginning of production at the hair colour manufacturing facilities

A specialised and in-depth examination of the consumer goods sector with a focus on the global hair colour market trend analysis is called “Hair Color Market Analysis to 2028.” The research attempts to offer a market overview with a thorough market segmentation. According to product type, kind, distribution channel, and geography, the market is divided into segments. The market is divided into permanent, semi-permanent, and temporary segments based on the kind of product. The market is divided into powder, cream, and other types according to type. The market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty shops, internet retail, and others based on the distribution channel.

The market is mainly divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America based on geography. The hair colour market was driven by Asia Pacific in 2021, and it is anticipated that region will see the greatest CAGR during the forecast period. The region’s growing elderly population and early hair greying are driving up demand for hair colour. To keep up with the newest fashion trends, the young population in nations like India and China consumes various hair colours. Additionally, they use various hair colour products that are becoming more and more well-known on social media. Thus, the growth of the hair colour market in Asia Pacific is being driven by all of these factors.

