Medical Loupes Market in North America: Insights and Forecast, 2020 to 2027

North America Medical Loupes Market was valued at US$ 123.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 201.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The evolving medical technologies have offered various growth opportunities for medical device players operating in the market. Growing number of laser procedures and changing requirements for therapies demand additional features in the existing devices. Number of cosmetic procedures through laser therapy is significantly increasing across the world. Laser procedures are widely preferred for hair removal, tattoo removal, skin tightening, skin rejuvenating, and many more due to their minimally invasive nature. The constant use of laser is harmful to the surgeons and professionals performing laser therapies. To protect them from radiations emitted from laser devices, protecting covers are essential. Thus, the use of laser technologies is likely to enhance the demand for laser-protected medical loupes. This is bolstering the growth of the medical loupes market.

The North America Medical Loupes market following are the manufacturers cover –

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

SurgiTel

Sheervision Loupes & Headlights

Keeler Ltd (Halma plc)

Neitz Instruments Co.,Ltd

Orascoptic

Univet S.r.l.

Designs for Vision, Inc.

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Enova Illumination

The leading players of the North America Medical Loupes industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

By Type

Through The Lens [TTL] Loupes

Flip Up Loupes

By Lens Type

Galilean

Prismatic

By Application

Dentistry

Surgical

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

This analysis report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the subject.

Table of Contents: North America Medical Loupes Market 2020 – 2027

Chapter 1: Overview of North America Medical Loupes

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

Note: This report may be customized to suit your requirements.

