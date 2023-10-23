Medical Device Adhesives and Sealants Market in North America: Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 to 2027

North America Medical Device Adhesives & Sealants Market was valued at US$ 3,935.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,114.7 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical adhesive and sealants are the adhesives that are manufactured as per the medical grades. They are mainly used for assembling medical devices. They also help to optimize assembly speeds to enable better processing, greater output as well as lowering the associated costs. During recent years, along with the technological developments in medical device industry, the demand for medical adhesive and sealants has also increased significantly.

3M



Dentsply Sirona



Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc



Puritan Medical Products



Mactac



Dymax Corporation

By Product

Synthetic Acrylic Silicone Cyanoacrylate Polyethylene Glycol Others

Natural Collagen Fibrin Albumin Other



By Application

Dental Denture Bonding Pit and Fissure Sealants Restorative Adhesives Luting Cements Orthodontic Bonding Tray Adhesives Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding

Internal Bone Cardiovascular Cranial Pulmonary Abdominal Others

External Tissue Bonding Agents Prosthesis Bonding Agents

Others

