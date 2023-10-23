Frozen French Fries Market – Growing Consumption of Convenience Food Drives the Growth

The frozen french fries market is expected to grow from US$ 39,955.11 million in 2022 to US$ 57,910.15 million by 2030; it is expected to record a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Frozen products such as frozen desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and snacks are among the widely consumed products worldwide. Rising demand for convenience food owing to the hectic work schedules of people is driving the growth of the frozen French fries market across the globe. The ever-growing food industry, product innovation, enhanced technology, and cold storage infrastructure are key factors propelling the growth of the frozen French fries market. According to the American Frozen Food Institute, in 2020, the frozen food category reported that frozen food retail sales were nearly US$ 65 billion. It showed approximately a 13% increase in units compared to 2019. Rising frozen meat-based consumption and the growing traction of e-commerce platforms since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have bolstered the demand for frozen foods such as frozen French fries across the globe.

Based on product type, the frozen french fries market is segmented into regular fries, crinkle-cut fries, steak fries, and others. The regular french fries segment held a significant market share in 2022; however, the crinkle-cut fries segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Crinkle-cut fries are an unnatural form of French fries because they are cut with a machine to provide same size and shape to the fries. The cut gives a unique “crinkle-cut” shape similar to corrugated cardboard. They are also known as wavy fries. The angles of the crinkles make them crunchier than other fries. These fries are usually crunchy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. Shake Shack, Raising Canes, Del Taco, and Nathan’s are some of the few companies that manufacture and sell crinkle-cut fries. With increasing popularity, manufacturers are launching crinkle-cut fries in the market. In March 2021, Arby’s, an American fast-food restaurant chain, launched new crinkle fries across the US. Thus, such products launch by manufacturers to cater to the increasing demand are further expected to drive the market for the segment during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the frozen french fries market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The demand for frozen French fries in North America has surged owing to the increasing consumption of convenience food due to a busy lifestyle and hectic work schedule. Rising disposable income, urbanization, and changing lifestyles further boost market growth. The high purchasing power of consumers results in rising demand for premium frozen potato products. Moreover, consumers are increasingly adopting a healthy lifestyle and demanding gluten-free, low-carb, whole-grain, and organic diet products. The well-established frozen food industry is also one of the primary factors driving the growth of the frozen French fries market in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Frozen French Fries Market

North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe were among the most adversely affected regions by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in various countries. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns in leading countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America (SAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) negatively affected the growth of various industries, including the food & beverages industries. The shutdown of manufacturing units disturbed global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and sales of various essential and non-essential products.

The report segments the frozen french fries market as follows:

The frozen french fries market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented into regular fries, crinkle-cut fries, steak fries, and others. Based on category, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Based on end user, the frozen french fries market is segmented into retail and foodservice. By geography, the market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.

