Beer – Increase Adoption of Western Culture to Fuel the DemandBeer – Increase Adoption of Western Culture to Fuel the Demand

Beer is the oldest and one of the most widely consumed alcoholic drinks around the world. Beer is made from brewed grains which mostly include malted barley, maize, wheat, rice, and oats is also used and undergoes the process for fermentation for a period. Flavoring agents such as herbs, grapes, and fruits are also included in the beer.

The “Global Beer Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the beer market with detailed market segmentation by type, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading beer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on type, the global beer market is segmented into lager, stout, porter, ale, and others.

Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into bottles, cans, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers-

The increase in the disposable income as well as rising demand from the youth population is driving the growth of the beer market.

The change in the culture and an increase adoption of western culture has influenced the perception of consumers towards the consumption of alcohols, which is going to have a positive impact on the beer market.

Restraints-

The taxation as well as high excise duty on the imported as well as local beers will act as hindrance for the beer market.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The beer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the beer market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BEER MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries such as the food and beverages industry in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The beer market has been affected by COVID. Due to the lockdown and restrictions, there was a complete shutdown of bars, pubs, and restaurants for a prolonged period of time which has had a negative effect on the beer market. Beer is a drink which is mostly consumed with a restaurant meal, or on a social occasion, sports games or holidays in the US but due to the pandemic these events were cancelled which had negative impact on the beer market in US and were only bought through the retail channels.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the beer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from beer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for beer in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the beer market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The Insight Partner's dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

