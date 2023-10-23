Food Innovations Coupled with Increasing Healthcare Awareness to Boost the Demand for Superfoods

Superfoods are food products that are highly nutritional and offer health benefits. Superfoods are mostly plant-based, although some type of superfoods is produced from fish and dairy. Blueberries, salmon, kale, and acai are among the most popular superfoods consumed globally. Superfoods contain nutrients, such as antioxidants, that are effective for preventing cancer. They also have healthy fats that are essential to prevent heart disease and fiber from preventing diabetes and digestive problems. The health benefits offered by the superfoods are attracting consumers in the market.

Increasing healthcare awareness among the consumers, growing geriatric population coupled with food innovations, and changing lifestyles have boosted the demand for superfoods market growth. Moreover, growing per capita income in developed and developing economies such as the US, Canada, Germany, China, and India, among others, is enabling consumers to raise their spending on superfoods and other related products, which in turn boost the market. However, the high price of superfoods makes it less affordable to a larger consumer segment in the developing countries. This is projected to hamper the overall growth of the superfoods market over the forecast period.

The “Global Superfoods Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the superfoods market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel, application and geography. The global superfoods market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading superfoods market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global superfoods market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and application. On the basis of type, the superfoods market is segmented into fruits, vegetables, herbs and roots, meat, and others. The superfoods market on the basis of distribution channel is classified into offline and online. Similarly, on the basis of application the superfoods market is bifurcated into snacks and savory, beverages, bakery and confectionery, convenience/ready to eat foods, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, and poultry, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global superfoods market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The superfoods market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the superfoods market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the superfoods market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the superfoods market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from superfoods market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Superfoods in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Superfoods market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the superfoods market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

APAX Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Barlean’s

Creative Nature

Del Monte Pacific Group

Navitas Organics

Power Super Foods

Rhythm Superfoods

Suncore Foods Inc.

Superlife Co. PTE Ltd

