Craft Beer Market Research: A Comprehensive Guide (2020-2030)

Traditional components like malted barley are used to make craft beer, but intriguing and occasionally non-traditional ingredients are sometimes added for flavour. Small brewers are known as craft brewers. They put their own twists on classic fashions and create new ones that haven’t been seen before. Traditional, time-honored brewing processes are used in craft brewing. It avoids some of the questionable methods of modern, mass-produced beer, such as the use of maize or rice as additions.

Get PDF Sample – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008143/

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Craft Beer Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the craft beer market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading craft beer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ale, lager, stout, cider, porter, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Craft beer is becoming increasingly popular among customers, who are looking for goods with a lower alcohol by volume (ABV).

This market is being driven by factors such as changing lifestyles, consumer health consciousness, and the availability of many varieties of craft beer

Furthermore, due to the rise in pubs, restaurants, bars, and nightlife culture among millennials, there is an increase in off-premise beer spending, which influences the global craft beer market, and thus the craft beer market has a very strong opportunity to expand its presence on an international level.

Restraints:

Furthermore, due to the rise in pubs, restaurants, bars, and nightlife culture among millennials, there is an increase in off-premise beer spending, which influences the global craft beer market, and thus the craft beer market has a very strong opportunity to expand its presence on an international level.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008143/

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The craft beer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the craft beer market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CRAFT BEER MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the craft beer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from craft beer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for craft beer in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the craft beer market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Molson Coors Brewing

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Constellation Brands

D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc.

Heineken NV

New Belgium Brewing Company Inc.

Oskar Blues Brewery LLC

Stone and Wood Brewing Co.

The Boston Beer Company

The Gambrinus Company

Elysian Brewing

Heretic Brewing and Distilling

Goose Island Beer Company

Stone Brewing

Kona Brewing Co.

Cooper DIY. LLC

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

The Brooklyn Brewery

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Kirin Holdings Company Ltd.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: sales@theinsightpartners.com