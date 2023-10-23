Organic Fertilizers Market to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2028 | The Insight Partners

Organic fertilizers are obtained from natural sources such as animal matter, manure, vegetable matter, and human excreta. Their application to soil or seeds helps promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms present in the soil. The nutritional content of the organic fertilizer depends upon its composition. They are easier to use than synthetic fertilizers, while organic yield is safer for consumption than conventionally grown food. Synthetic fertilizers cause certain harmful effects on the environment as well as on living creatures. The growing health awareness among consumers is driving the demand for organic products. Also, the rise in government initiatives and subsidies to promote organic farming encourages farmers to opt for organic farming to contribute minimally to environmental pollution. Advancements in agricultural practices and technologies, high investments in research and development, and increasing health consciousness are a few of the important factors that are anticipated to boost the organic fertilizers market.

In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the organic fertilizers market; is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in disposable per capita income leads to high demand for organic food products in this region. Key countries in Asia Pacific that play an important role in agriculture are India, China, and Australia. The major crops grown in these countries include fruits & vegetables, oilseeds, cereals, and grains. Advancements in communication technology in these countries of Asia Pacific have contributed to the awareness of the health and wellness dynamics. Cotton, fruits and vegetables, sugarcane, and cereals are a few of the major agricultural commodities exported from these countries. Tight regulatory frameworks in other countries around the exported commodities, especially in developed countries, encourage farmers in Asia Pacific countries to adopt organic farming practices, which is further contributing to the growth of the organic fertilizer market.

Strategic Developments by Key Players to Drive Organic Fertilizers Market During Forecast Period

Product innovations, plant capacity expansion, and mergers and acquisitions are among the key strategies implemented by organic fertilizer manufacturers to strengthen their market positions and expand their customer base. In 2019 InnovaFeed and Italpollina announced a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize organic fertilizers and biostimulants made from insect-based ingredients. Through this partnership, the companies had plans to start an ambitious joint R&D program for the launch of a novel and 100% natural fertilizer, jointly developed from insect frass sustainably produced by InnovaFeed at its Nesle plant (Somme, France), and they intend to expand the similar operations at their future sites.

Source Insights

Based on source, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into plant, animal, and minerals. The animal segment held the largest market share in 2021, and the plant segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Organic fertilizers made from plants generally have low to moderate nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium levels. These nutrients can be easily broken down, which accelerates their absorption in the soil, making them suitable for utilization by plants. Some of plant-based organic fertilizers provide an extra dose of trace minerals and micronutrients. Plant-based organic fertilizers include alfalfa meal, compost, corn gluten meal, cottonseed meal, soybean meal, kelp or seaweed, and humus. The alfalfa meal derived from the alfalfa plants is pressed into pellets; it benefits crops by adding nitrogen, potassium, minerals, and natural growth stimulants to the soil.

Form Insights

Based on form, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment held a larger market share in 2021. The liquid segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Plants are capable of absorbing liquid fertilizers through their roots and leaf pores. Foliar feeding, through leaves, supplies nutrients to plant areas that are deficient in nutrients. It can also be useful when roots are stressed and aren’t able to absorb nutrients. Liquid organic fertilizers applied through foliar spray boost the growth of fast-growing plants such as vegetables, especially during their preferred growth season. Liquid seaweed or kelp fertilizers are a type of foliar organic fertilizers that are rich in growth hormones and micronutrients. Compost tea and seaweed extracts are other types of liquid organic fertilizers.

AgroCare Canada, Inc; Biostar Renewables, LLC; Coromandel International Limited; Italpollina S.p.A; Midwestern BioAg; Perfect Blend, LLC; Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc; National Fertilizers Limited; Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited; and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company are among the major players operating in the organic fertilizers market. These companies mainly focus on product innovation to expand their market size and follow emerging market trends.

