Fertilizer Additives Market Size to be Worth US$ 4,050.19 Million by 2028

The use of fertilizers is one of the oldest methods of improvising agriculture processes. Modern chemical fertilizers contain three essential elements—nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus (NPK)—that are vital for the nutrition of a plant. The fertilizer additivess often include other nutrients such as sulfur, calcium, zinc, boron, copper, iron, and magnesium that are necessary for plant growth.

Get PDF Sample – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004222/

Thus, fertilizer additivess play an important role in healthy plant growth as they provide the soil with essential nutrients that often depletes over time. Hence, the new combinations and research and development has been gaining traction as manufacturers are extensively implanting research technologies to innovate new products. Therefore, the innovations by the manufacturers and new product launches further propels the demand for the fertilizer additives market. Fertilizer additivess are chemical or natural substances, which are added to increase the efficiency of fertilizers. Fertilizer additivess help improve soil quality and prevent the loss of essential nutrients. They also provide antifoaming and anti-caking characteristics to the fertilizer. Hence, the properties associated with the fertilizer’s additive led to fuel the fertilizer additives market growth.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the fertilizer additives market in 2021, and other regions such as North America, and Europe are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing production and productivity, and growing need for food security. The agriculture industry in Asia Pacific follows strict regulations on the use of chemical products for agriculture. Governments of various countries in the region have taken various initiatives to promote the use of biological products for agriculture. Hence, the regulations by many governments has control over the quality of fertilizers and drives the fertilizer additives market growth.

The Asia and Pacific Plant Protection Commission (APPPC) has acknowledged the significance of an efficient and transparent exchange of critical information related to plant protection and field conservation. Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO’s) regulatory compliances include mandatory improvements in agricultural productivity, rising standards of living of rural populations by alleviating poverty through agriculture, and overall contribution to the growth of the world economy. FAO provides financial and technical assistance to farmers to motivate them to opt for suitable products for agricultural purposes. Thus, the expanding farming sector in Asia Pacific is expected to support the adoption of fertilizer additivess in the coming years which projected to increase the fertilizer additives market share during the forecast period.

Rising Research and Development in Fertilizer Industry

Increasing agricultural productivity, growing need to control pest and insects, and doubling of agricultural production and income is attributed to the effective adoption of improved technologies. The yield of any farm is maintained through the optimization of the production factors, including types, rates, methods, and modes of application of fertilizers, soil conditions, crop variety, water irrigation, and conditions in that farm. Among all these parameters, fertilizers contribute the highest to the increased yield. Fertilizers provide additional nutrients for crop growth and support a continuous increase in annual crop production. The fertilizer input in crop production contributes ~40–50% of the total yield increase for most crops. Combining the use of fertilizer additives with advanced science and technologies and growing favorable government policies to support farmers across the world are expected to contribute to the fertilizer additives market growth.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004222/

Form-Based Insights

Based on form, the fertilizer additives market is segmented into granular, prilled, and powder. The prilled segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Prilling is a method of producing uniform spherical particles from molten solids, robust solutions, or slurries. Prills are formed by allowing drops of the melted prill substance to congeal or freeze in mid-air after being dripped from the top of a tall prilling tower. Low-density prills are more porous than high-density prills and are preferred for industrial use, while high-density prills are utilized as fertilizer. A few agrochemicals such as urea are often manufactured in prilled form. Ammonium nitrate fertilizers, urea, and NPK fertilizers are generally available in prills form. Prilled urea is widely preferred because it is more resistant to breaking down when being blended with other components of the fertilizer. Hence, the prilled segment has a significant role and the use of prilled form further increase the fertilizer additives market share.

Type-Based Insights

Based on type, the fertilizer additives market is segmented into dust-control agent, anti-caking agent, granulation aids, coloring agent, corrosion inhibitors, and others. The dust-control agent segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Throughout the entire fertilizer manufacturing process, including storage and packaging, fertilizer undergoes many threats that can influence its effectiveness and shelf-life. One of the riskiest problems is fertilizer dust. Fertilizer dust can produce health risks for facility workers, increase a facility’s probable for combustion fires. To control these hazardous effects of fertilizer dust control solutions are implemented. Fertilizer dust can have a substantial, long-term negative impact on the manufacturing facility. Generally, there are two methods to control fertilizer dust one is collection, and another is suppression. Dust collection includes using a machine or system to capture and dispose of the dust. Dust collection methods involve exhaust hoods, duct systems, dust collectors, and fan or motor systems. These methods can be costly and there is no universal standard governing these products.

A few Key players operating in the fertilizer additives market are Arkema Group; Solvay; KAO CORPORATION; Chemipol S.A.; Chemsol LLC; Clariant; Dorf Ketal; Michelman, Inc.; Omex Agriculture, Inc.; and Novochem Group. These players are engaged in developing products with reduced health risks to meet emerging consumer trends and abide by regulatory frameworks. They are involved in mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, and partnerships to expand their market share.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: sales@theinsightpartners.com