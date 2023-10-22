Semiconductor Bonding Market is expected to reach US$ 1,076.82 Million by 2028

Semiconductor Bonding Market Forecast to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Die Bonder, Wafer Bonder, and Flip Chip Bonder) and Technology (RF Devices, MEMS and Sensors, LED, CMOS Image Sensors, and 3D NAND)

The semiconductor bonding market size is expected to reach US$ 1,076.82 million by 2028, registering at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners.

Increasing Uptake of Die Bonders in Telecommunication Sector to Offer Growth Opportunities for Semiconductor Bonding Market

The growing demand for high-performance optical communication devices boosts 5G deployment and datacenter applications. Further, this supports 5G wireless fronthaul and next-generation Ethernet modules, such as 2x200GbE, 4x100GbE, 400GbE, and CWDM/DWDM transceivers. The demand for high-performance optical devices is generating the need for smaller packaging housing, rapid technology innovation, smaller chips/dies with higher density in the package, higher-volume manufacturing, quick product iterations, and an economical price point. The new requirements are also needed in LiDAR, AR/VR, advanced photonic sensors, MEMS, and highly integrated silicon photonics devices. To manufacture these devices, flexible die bonding solutions with high post-bonding accuracy and great long-term stability are required. Various manufacturers are producing flexible high bonding solutions to meet this requirement. For instance, MRSI-HVM by MRSI Systems is a flexible high-speed die bonder that can achieve <±1.5 µm accuracy. As a result, the company provides the best high volume and high mix manufacturing solutions for 5G and datacenter core devices.

The semiconductor bonding market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the semiconductor bonding market is segmented into die bonder, wafer bonder, and flip chip bonder. Based on application, the market is categorized into RF devices, MEMS and sensors, LED, CMOS image sensors, and 3D NAND. Based on geography, the semiconductor bonding market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The List of Companies – Semiconductor Bonding Market

Palomar Technologies Panasonic Corporation Toray Industries Inc Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. HUTEM DIAS Automation (HK) Ltd ASMPT Ltd (formerly ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.) EV Group Yamaha Motor Corporation (Yamaha Robotics Holdings) WestBond, Inc.

The South America semiconductor bonding market size is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South. The increasing demand for CMOS image sensors in machine vision systems is driving the need for semiconductor bonding equipment. The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for high-quality cameras in smartphones and tablets and the increasing application of image sensors in the medical diagnostic & image sensor, automotive, and other sectors. However, the complex manufacturing process of high-resolution image sensors and higher power consumption in CCD image sensors are hindering the market growth.

Brazil has the biggest telecom industry in South America. In July 2022, the telecommunication industry in Latin America is worth US$ 81 billion, with Brazil being the region’s largest market. This will boost the demand for semiconductor bonding technology in the telecommunication industry. Also, the rising demand for 5G in the country will fuel the country’s semiconductor bonding market size. Further, the Brazilian government has invested US$ 45 million to expand the semiconductor industry. Thus, the growing telecommunication industry and government investment will boost the market.

