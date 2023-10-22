MEMS Foundry Market is expected to reach US$ 1,332.55 Million by 2028

MEMS Foundry Market to 2028 – Global Analysis By MEMS Type (Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Digital Compass, MEMS Microphone, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, and Others), Process (Deposition, Lithography, Etching & Fabrication, and Packaging), Foundry Type (Piezoelectric, Electrostatic, Ferroelectric, Electromagnetic, and Others), and End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others)

Download PDF Sample Report Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009141/

Rising Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics to Drive during 2022–2028

The demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and headphones, continued to increase after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the flourishment of the work-from-home trend and increased use of indoor entertainment devices. People are rapidly adopting new and emerging products such as wearables, voice-activated smart speakers, video game consoles, and automotive electronics. In consumer electronics, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based sensors are used extensively for measuring, monitoring, data logging, and control. These sensors include pressure, proximity, motion, temperature, flow and level, acoustic, touch, and image sensors. MEMS-based inkjet heads are a crucial component of printers, while MEMS-based accelerometers and gyroscopes are present in all smartphones. Various device manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced MEMS products to upgrade their products. MEMS foundry market players are witnessing high demand for MEMS from electronic device manufacturers. Such trends are expected to fuel the MEMS foundry market growth.

The List of Companies – MEMS Foundry Market

Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc. Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ROHM CO., LTD. Silex Microsystems STMicroelectronics X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE Koninklijke Philips NV Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation Atomica Corp

The MEMS foundry market is segmented on the basis of MEMS type, process, foundry type, and end user. Based on MEMS type, the market is segmented into accelerometer, gyroscope, digital compass, mems microphone, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, and others. Based on process, the market is categorized into deposition, lithography, etching & fabrication, and packaging. Based on foundry type, the market is segmented into deposition, lithography, etching & fabrication, and packaging. Based on end user, the MEMS foundry market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Based on vertical, the MEMS foundry market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and others.

The ecosystem of the global MEMS foundry market comprises the following stakeholders—raw materials provider, MEMS foundry service provider, equipment providers, semiconductor companies, electronics manufacturers, and end users. The raw material providers supply the various raw materials required for MEMS manufacturing, such as silicon, sputtering targets, and noble gases. Equipment providers provide various equipment to the MEMS foundries, such as atomic-layer deposition (ALD) systems, ion beam etching systems, surface modification systems and advanced packaging systems. MEMS foundry service providers provide different MEMS related services. It can include designing of MEMS, development of prototypes and mass production of MEMS. Mostly fabless semiconductor companies avail MEMS foundry services. Device manufacturers mostly avail MEMS devices from semiconductor manufacturers, as their required type of MEMS are readily available with the latter. However, device manufacturers often require customized MEMS for targeted applications and thus frequently partner with MEMS foundry service providers for meeting such requirements. End Users include the various industry verticals and consumers of electronic devices fitted with MEMS.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009141/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876