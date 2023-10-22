Collision Avoidance and Object Detection Maritime Market is expected to reach US$ 722.09 Million by 2028

The collision avoidance and object detection maritime market is expected to reach at US$ 722.09 million by 2028; registering at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022–2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners.

Rising Number of Ships to Drive during 2022–2028

Collision avoidance and object detection systems have become a necessity for all types of seafaring vessels. ~80–90% of trade and shipping activities are carried out through seas and oceans. Technological developments have further triggered marine traffic, which caused navigation to become more demanding for deck officers. Vessel collisions have remained a major problem as accidents cost the maritime industry millions of dollars annually. The increasing number of ships globally in operation is creating a potential scope for the deployment of safety systems in the maritime industry. Collision avoidance and object detection systems warn or assist sailors in avoiding imminent collisions, thereby reducing the risk of accidents. Various technologies are combined for development of such systems. Radar is one of the most common technologies utilized for collision avoidance and object detection in maritime industry.

The major stakeholders in the collision avoidance and object detection maritime market ecosystem include component suppliers, technology providers, shipbuilders, and end users. Suppliers of sensors, optics, chips, and other components are crucial stakeholders in the ecosystem of the collision avoidance and object detection maritime market. Technology providers enable the hardware and software to work in tandem. Shipbuilders include ship manufacturers, and yacht and cruise manufacturers. The main end users that require collision avoidance and object detection maritime are aftermarket, research & development, and military. The major collision avoidance and object detection maritime market players include Teledyne FLIR, Furuno, and Raytheon.

The collision avoidance and object detection maritime market is analyzed on the basis of technology, application, and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented into LiDAR, computer vision, radar, and others. Based on application, the collision avoidance and object detection maritime market is segmented into blind spot detection, night vison, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into unmanned surface vehicles, ships, and autonomous underwater vehicles.

Benewake (Beijing) Co., Ltd.; Furono Electric Co., Ltd.; Garmin Ltd.; Orlaco Products BV; Raytheon Anschutz GmbH; Robopec SAS; Sea Machines Robotics, Inc.; Teledyne FLIR LLC; Terma A/S; and Velodyne Lidar, Inc. are key market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during this market study to get a holistic view of the global collision avoidance and object detection maritime market and its ecosystem. Collision avoidance and object detection maritime market players are utilizing several strategies to focus on growth. In September 2022, Benewake launched the LIDAR device named TF-LC02. It is offered for the cost of US$ 9.9 and is ideal for various applications due to small size, high performance and accuracy, and low error. The TF-LCO2 is a LiDAR distance module with a built-in time-to-digital converter (TDC) circuit and a high-precision ToF sensor. It can be used to make various electronic devices, including floor sweepers, robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, and smart home products.

In December 2020, NYK Group companies MTI Co., Ltd. and Japan Marine Science Inc. (JMS) conducted the demonstration of collision avoidance navigation using artificial intelligence (AI) in Osaka Bay as part of a research program to develop navigation support for domestic vessels by using AI as a core technology.

